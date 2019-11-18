Join the team!
VIDEO: Scott Frost Monday Press Conference
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost meets with the media on Monday to recap Wisconsin and talk Maryland.
