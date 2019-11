Freg Hoiberg and Jervay Green spoke to the media after practice to discuss Nebraska's matchup with Southern University.

The Huskers are coming into the game with a 1-2 record following their first win over South Dakota State one week ago. The Jaguars are coming off of a loss earlier in the week, but sit at a .500 record of 2-2.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. in Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday evening and will be streamed on BTN+.