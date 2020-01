Nebraska basketball (6-8, 1-2 Big Ten) hosts No. 23 Iowa (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday. The Huskers are coming off a 79-62 loss to Rutgers, while the Hawkeyes are coming off a 89-86 loss at Penn State.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and freshman Yvan Ouedraogo spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Tuesday night's matchup.

Nebraska and Iowa tip-off at 8 p.m. CST on BTN.