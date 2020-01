Nebraska (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) looks to bounce back this week after a loss to Indiana on Saturday. The Huskers travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) on Tuesday. The Badgers are coming off a 67-55 loss to No. 11 Michigan State on Friday.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo spoke to the media on Monday to preview Tuesday night's matchup.

Nebraska and Wisconsin tip-off at 8 p.m. CST on BTN.