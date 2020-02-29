Nebraska will host Northwestern on Sunday afternoon as team tries to snap a 13-game losing streak. The Huskers, sitting at 7-21 on the season and 2-15 in conference play, are coming off a home loss to Ohio State earlier this week. The Wildcats are coming into the contest with a similar record of 6-21 overall and one conference win which came over the Huskers earlier this season.

Sunday will also mark Nebraska’s senior day and the team will honor grad transfers Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas during the game. Earlier this week, head coach Fred Hoiberg talked about Cheatham and Kavas and their impact on the program. The pair of seniors also spoke to the media about what it was like to be some of the first players to commit to Fred Hoiberg.

Nebraska and Northwestern tip off at 3:15 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on BTN.