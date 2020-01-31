Nebraska basketball looks to snap its six-game losing streak on Saturday, when it hosts No. 24 Penn State. The Huskers (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) are coming off a 79-68 loss to Michigan on Tuesday, while the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4) recorded a 64-49 win over Indiana on Wednesday.

After Friday's practice, head coach Fred Hoiberg, Kevin Cross and Akol Arop spoke to the media to preview Saturday's matchup.

Nebraska and Penn State tip-off on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on BTN.