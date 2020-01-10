The Nebraska basketball team heads to Northwestern this weekend to take on the Wildcats in a Big Ten Conference matchup. The Huskers, sitting at 7-8 on the season and 2-2 in conference play, are coming off a home win over Iowa on Sunday. The Wildcats are coming into the contest with a record of 5-9 will be searching for their first conference win.

On Friday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and newest scholarship player Charlie Easley spoke to the media ahead of the team’s weekend road game.

Nebraska and Northwestern tip off at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be aired on BTN.