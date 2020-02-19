Nebraska will host the preseason No. 1 pick in Michigan State on Thursday night as team tries to snap a 10-game losing streak. The Huskers, sitting at 7-18 on the season and 2-12 in conference play, are coming off home loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. The Spartans are coming into the contest with a record of 17-9 overall and 9-6 in conference play but have lost three of their last four.

On Wednesday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Haanif Cheatham spoke to the media ahead of the Thursday night matchup.

Nebraska and Michigan State tip off at 7:30 p.m. and the game will be aired on FS1.