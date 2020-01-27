The Nebraska basketball team returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena Tuesday night to take on Michigan. The Huskers (7-13 overall, 2-7 Big Ten Conference) are coming off a 3-point loss to Rutgers over the weekend. The Wolverines (11-8, 2-6) are also in desperate need of a win after a loss to Illinois which extended their losing streak to four games.

After practice on Monday, senior guard Haanif Cheatham and head coach Fred Hoiberg previewed the matchup. The pair also spoke about their memories and impact of basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who tragically died on Sunday.

The team will be back in action on Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. tip against Michigan. The game will be aired on ESPNU.