Nebraska will travel to Ann Arbor on Thursday night to face off against Michigan on the Wolverines Senior Night. The Huskers, sitting at 7-22 on the season and 2-16 in conference play, are coming off a home loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines are coming into the contest with a conference record of 9-9 and an overall one of 18-11.

On Wednesday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo spoke to the media ahead of the team’s matchup with the Wolverines.

Nebraska and Michigan tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on FS1.