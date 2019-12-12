The Nebraska basketball team travels to Bloomington on Friday night to take on Indiana in the team's first Big Ten Conference matchup of the season. Following the contest against the Hoosiers, the Huskers will return home against Purdue on Sunday afternoon to face the Boilermakers.

The Huskers are sitting at 4-5 on the season while their next two opponents in the Hoosiers and the Boilermakers have records of 9-1 and 6-3, respectively.

On Thursday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Matej Kavas spoke to the media about its first two conference games and the quick turnaround they will face this weekend.

Nebraska tips off against Indiana at 7 p.m. on Friday night before playing Purdue at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Pinnacle Bank Arena.