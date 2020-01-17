Nebraska basketball will be back in action on Saturday night as the team takes on Indiana for the second time this season. In their last matchup, the Huskers battled the Hoosiers hard but ultimately fell 96-90 in overtime in Bloomington.

Coming off of losses to Northwestern and Ohio State, the Huskers are sitting at 7-10 on the season and 2-4 in Big Ten Conference play. The Hoosiers are coming off a recent loss to Rutgers and hold a record of 13-4 overall and 3-3 in conference action.

On Friday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Haanif Cheatham spoke to the media ahead of the Saturday night matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers and Hoosiers will tip off at 6 p.m. and the game will be aired on BTN.