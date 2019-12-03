The Nebraska basketball team will play its first true away game of the season this week when the Huskers travel to Georgia Tech to take on the Yellow Jackets as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Huskers head into the contest sitting at 4-3 on the season while Georgia Tech holds a record of 3-2.

On Tuesday, head coach Freg Hoiberg and senior guard Haanif Cheatham spoke to the media ahead of the team's Wednesday night game.

The matchup tips off at 6:15 p.m. CT and the game will be aired on ESPNU.