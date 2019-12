Nebraska basketball is looking to bounce back from a 73-56 loss to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Huskers head to Omaha on Saturday to face in-state rival Creighton.

Nebraska is 4-4 on the season, while Creighton holds a record of 6-2. The Bluejays are 5-0 at home.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m. CST and the game will be aired on FS1.