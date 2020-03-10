Nebraska will travel Indianapolis on Wednesday to face off against Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers, sitting at 7-24 on the season and 2-18 in conference play, are coming off a loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The Hoosiers are coming into the contest with a conference record of 9-11 and an overall one of 19-12.

On Tuesday, senior guard Haanif Cheatham and head coach Fred Hoiberg previewed the matchup and the rest of the tournament.

Nebraska and Indiana will tip off 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Northwestern/Minnesota game which begins at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. The game will air on BTN.