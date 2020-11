The Millard South Patriots took down Creighton Prep 43-20 on Friday night. The Patriots went up 14-0 early and never let the lead slip even though Creighton Prep did put up a fight. AJ Rollins and AJ Collins both were in action for the Junior Jays, Collins having just announced walking on at Nebraska. The patriots play next week against Omaha Westside to try and punch their ticket to the state championship.