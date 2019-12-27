Head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Nebraska's matchup with Texas A&M-CC on Sunday. The Huskers are coming off a break for Christmas following a one-point loss to North Dakota a week ago.

Transfers Shamiel Stevenson, Dalano Banton and Derrick Walker also spoke to the media after practice, giving updates on their redshirt seasons.

Nebraska takes on Texas A&M-CC at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be aired on BTN.