The Nebraska basketball team will host Rutgers on Friday night as the team starts an 18-game conference stretch. The Huskers come into the matchup with a 6-7 record while the Scarlet Knights sit at 10-3 on the season.

On Thursday, head coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Haanif Cheatham spoke to the media ahead of the team's Friday night game.

Nebraska and Rutgers tip off at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the game will be aired on BTN.