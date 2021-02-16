VIDEO: HuskerOnline holds In-State Tour event in Omaha
Sunday, February 14th HuskerOnline held an In-State Tour in Omaha where high school football players from around the area came to update their Rivals pages and gain exposure.
Players came and measured height, weight, took a headshot and had an interview. This event was held at the Warren Academy, founded by former Husker and NFL defensive lineman Steve Warren. The Warren Academy helps young players work toward and achieve their athletic goals.