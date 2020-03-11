Join the team!
football
VIDEO: Greg Austin Spring Press Conference
Gregg Peterson •
HuskerOnline
Video Producer
Nebraska Offensive Line Coach Greg Austin meets with the media on Monday to preview Spring Practice.
