News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 11:46:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

VIDEO: Fred Hoiberg previews Nebraska's trip to Ohio State

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg gave his thoughts on what the Huskers need to do to bounce back from Saturday's loss at Northwestern before hitting the road again at Ohio State on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are 11-5 on the season and were at one point ranked No. 1 in the country, but they're currently just 1-4 in Big Ten play after dropping four games in a row.

Following its loss at Northwestern, NU comes in at 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference and will be looking to win its first true road game of the season.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}