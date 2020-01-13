Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg gave his thoughts on what the Huskers need to do to bounce back from Saturday's loss at Northwestern before hitting the road again at Ohio State on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are 11-5 on the season and were at one point ranked No. 1 in the country, but they're currently just 1-4 in Big Ten play after dropping four games in a row.

Following its loss at Northwestern, NU comes in at 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference and will be looking to win its first true road game of the season.



