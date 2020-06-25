HuskerOnline - VIDEO: Catching up with Rivals100 OL Teddy Prochazka

All this week we are highlighting the prospects that would have been invited for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, which was supposed to be in New Orleans this weekend.

Below you will find a zoom interview with Nebraska OT commit Teddy Prochazka. We talk where he has been focused in off-season development, what defensive linemen he would have liked to face in New Orleans and the future of Nebraska football.

Also, keep an eye out in the video for some exclusive clips of Teddy from last year’s Rivals Camp.