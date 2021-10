HuskerOnline caught up with Nebraska Class of 2022 Running Back Commit Ashton Hayes from Reno, Nevada McQueen High School on Friday night for Senior Night. McQueen suffered their first loss of the season falling 14-6 to Reno. Hayes was held to just 79 yards on 14 carries with 1 TD after averaging 171.3 yards per game through 6 games with 16 TD's.