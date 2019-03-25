Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 12:58:22 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Adrian Martinez Spring Practice #7

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline.com
@GreggPeterson2
Video Producer

Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez meets with the media on Monday following spring practice #7.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}