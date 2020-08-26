 HuskerOnline - VIDEO: 2021 DB Koby Bretz Omaha (NE) Westside Jr. Year Highlights
football

VIDEO: 2021 DB Koby Bretz Omaha (NE) Westside Jr. Year Highlights

Gregg Peterson • HuskerOnline
Video Producer
@GreggPeterson2

Check out the Newest Huskers commit Koby Bretz Omaha (NE) Westside in action last season.

{{ article.author_name }}