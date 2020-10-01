During a Zoom press conference on Thursday, offensive line coach Greg Austin provided a thorough rundown of all five positions up front and which players were working where.

What that group ultimately looks like on the Week 1 depth chart, is also starting to clear up.

While there are many unknowns still surrounding the 2020 Nebraska football team at this point, one area many seem to feel good about is the improvement of the offensive line.

As of Thursday, the starting unit looks to be made up of a relatively expected cast: senior Brenden Jaimes at left tackle, senior Boe Wilson at left guard, sophomore Cam Jurgens at center, senior Matt Farniok at right guard, and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart at right tackle.

The second and third-team groupings, however, featured a handful of surprises.

Austin said true freshman Turner Corcoran was competing for the No. 2 left tackle job behind Jaimes, with sixth-year senior Christian Gaylord and redshirt freshman Brant Banks also in the mix.

“(Corcoran) has emerged as a young, valuable player right now, especially considering this year now, in the NCAA’s eyes, does not count, so you don’t have to worry about redshirt vs. non-redshirt year for him,” Austin said.

After Wilson at left guard, Austin said junior Broc Bando and sophomore Colorado State transfer Nouredin Nouili were pushing for playing time.

Junior Trent Hixson, who started the majority of last season at left guard, is now battling sophomore Will Farniok for the No. 2 center job behind Jurgens. Austin said Hixson was a guy who could play center or either guard spots.

Austin confirmed what most everyone already knew in that Matt Farniok had officially made the move from right tackle to No. 1 right guard. Behind him, though, is a three-man race of Hixson, redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, and junior Matt Sichterman.

“He’s still getting his feet underneath him at that position, but he’s doing a nice job,” Austin said of Farniok. “Obviously a lot of experience there from just playing overall.”

Finally, Benhart now has the keys for the starting right tackle spot, while Banks and Gaylord are repping behind him.

“He’s just got to use his abilities,” Jurgens said of Benhart. “He’s very talented. He’s going to be a great player. He just needs to be confident and go hard with everything he does. He plays hard, he’s going to be a great player. He’s got all the tools; all the ability, and we’re seeing some things out of him.”