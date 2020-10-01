Versatility shines as Huskers' o-line picture comes into view
While there are many unknowns still surrounding the 2020 Nebraska football team at this point, one area many seem to feel good about is the improvement of the offensive line.
What that group ultimately looks like on the Week 1 depth chart, is also starting to clear up.
During a Zoom press conference on Thursday, offensive line coach Greg Austin provided a thorough rundown of all five positions up front and which players were working where.
As of Thursday, the starting unit looks to be made up of a relatively expected cast: senior Brenden Jaimes at left tackle, senior Boe Wilson at left guard, sophomore Cam Jurgens at center, senior Matt Farniok at right guard, and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart at right tackle.
The second and third-team groupings, however, featured a handful of surprises.
Austin said true freshman Turner Corcoran was competing for the No. 2 left tackle job behind Jaimes, with sixth-year senior Christian Gaylord and redshirt freshman Brant Banks also in the mix.
“(Corcoran) has emerged as a young, valuable player right now, especially considering this year now, in the NCAA’s eyes, does not count, so you don’t have to worry about redshirt vs. non-redshirt year for him,” Austin said.
After Wilson at left guard, Austin said junior Broc Bando and sophomore Colorado State transfer Nouredin Nouili were pushing for playing time.
Junior Trent Hixson, who started the majority of last season at left guard, is now battling sophomore Will Farniok for the No. 2 center job behind Jurgens. Austin said Hixson was a guy who could play center or either guard spots.
Austin confirmed what most everyone already knew in that Matt Farniok had officially made the move from right tackle to No. 1 right guard. Behind him, though, is a three-man race of Hixson, redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, and junior Matt Sichterman.
“He’s still getting his feet underneath him at that position, but he’s doing a nice job,” Austin said of Farniok. “Obviously a lot of experience there from just playing overall.”
Finally, Benhart now has the keys for the starting right tackle spot, while Banks and Gaylord are repping behind him.
“He’s just got to use his abilities,” Jurgens said of Benhart. “He’s very talented. He’s going to be a great player. He just needs to be confident and go hard with everything he does. He plays hard, he’s going to be a great player. He’s got all the tools; all the ability, and we’re seeing some things out of him.”
|Position
|Starter
|Backups
|
LT
|
Brenden Jaimes - SR
|
Turner Corcoran - FR
Christian Gaylord - SR
Brant Banks - RFR
|
LG
|
Boe Wilson - SR
|
Broc Bando - JR
Nouredin Nouili - SO
|
C
|
Cam Jurgens - SO
|
Trent Hixson - JR
Will Farniok - SO
|
RG
|
Matt Farniok - SR
|
Trent Hixson - JR
Ethan Piper - RFR
Matt Sichterman - JR
|
RT
|
Bryce Benhart - RFR
|
Brant Banks - RFR
Christian Gaylord - SR
One of the main themes of that depth chart is the number of names mentioned at multiple spots.
Austin said that entirely by design, as cross-training on the offensive line was now more important than ever not only to handle the physical toll of playing nine games in nine weeks, but also to account for any potential losses from the new COVID-19 protocols this season.
“Everybody wants to talk about the starting guys, and we’re very interested in the starters, no doubt. But how much depth can you build?” Austin said. “You talk about a time like right now, it’s about depth. You could get a guy that gets sick. Who’s the guy that’s behind him who’s going to give you as much and keep the production going?
“The other thing that we look at to add to that is position flexibility. Can a guy play guard and tackle? Can a guy play center and guard? You want guys that have position flex and also guys that can play multiple sides as well. So all of that goes into play right now.”