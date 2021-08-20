Versatile Brant Banks willing to do it all for NU offensive line

With projected starter Turner Corcoran limited for most fall camp with a lingering injury, Brant Banks has stepped in as the first-team left tackle over the past few weeks.

The third-year freshman has also worked right tackle and both guard spots at Nebraska and could be the top backup option at any of those positions in 2021.

Heck, if the Huskers got in a pinch, Banks - who started his NU career as a defensive lineman - could probably help out on the other side of the ball if needed.

Versatility has become one of Banks' most valuable assets for the Huskers, and he said he'd be ready to answer the call no matter where he's asked to line up this season.

"I think I'm just stepping into whichever role they need me to right now," Banks said. "Honestly, I just do whatever we can just to help us win the games."