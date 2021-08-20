Versatile Brant Banks willing to do it all for NU offensive line
With projected starter Turner Corcoran limited for most fall camp with a lingering injury, Brant Banks has stepped in as the first-team left tackle over the past few weeks.
The third-year freshman has also worked right tackle and both guard spots at Nebraska and could be the top backup option at any of those positions in 2021.
Heck, if the Huskers got in a pinch, Banks - who started his NU career as a defensive lineman - could probably help out on the other side of the ball if needed.
Versatility has become one of Banks' most valuable assets for the Huskers, and he said he'd be ready to answer the call no matter where he's asked to line up this season.
"I think I'm just stepping into whichever role they need me to right now," Banks said. "Honestly, I just do whatever we can just to help us win the games."
A 6-foot-7, 305-pound native of Houston, Texas, Banks played offensive line, defensive line, and even some tight end as an all-district player at Westbury Christian High School.
A three-star recruit who was rated the No. 50 offensive tackle in the 2019 class, Banks enrolled early at Nebraska as a defensive lineman.
He eventually moved to offense and immediately thrived, becoming just the 14th true freshman Husker offensive lineman to play in a game when he saw the field in a win at Maryland.
At the end of his first season in Lincoln, Banks even lent his services to the NU men's basketball team as an emergency fill-in for the 2020 Big Ten Tournament and played three minutes in a loss to Indiana.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin said it wasn't just Banks' wide-ranging ability that made him such a valuable piece up front, but also his unselfishness to do whatever the team needed from him.
"He's really developed a proficiency at both (tackle and guard)," Austin told the Husker Radio Network earlier this summer. "And I'm pretty pumped about what Brant can do and how he can be the glue for us right there at whatever position we need him at."
While there has been concern regarding Corcoran's injury status and his availability for next week's season opener at Illinois, Austin said Wednesday that the second-year freshman was only dealing with a "minor setback" and was "progressing well."
"We should have him available here soon..." Austin said. "He'll be ready.
Whether he's the starting left tackle or the next man up at any other position, Banks could end up being a Swiss Army knife on Nebraska's offensive line this season.
Either way, he'll be ready.
"It's really a mentality," Banks said. "You've got to embrace whatever role you're in."