VB Previews: Nebraska hosts Minnesota and Indiana amid 21-game win streak

Rebekah Allick and the Nebraska volleyball team will look to extend a 21-game win streak against Minnesota and Indiana (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Slowly but surely, the Nebraska volleyball team is grinding its way into the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 national rankings. The Huskers (24-1 overall, 14-0 Big Ten) remain just behind Pittsburgh (23-1) in the latest AVCA Top 25, released on Monday, in the No. 2 spot. They garnered their most first-place votes (12) in the poll in the last four weeks, however, amid their current 21-game win streak. Now, they will be putting that dominant run to the test once again as they match up with Minnesota (16-8, 9-5) and Indiana (12-12, 5-9) this week in Lincoln. Below are the stats to know, players to watch and more information on the Huskers' upcoming home matches against the Gophers and Hoosiers.

Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

#2 NEBRASKA (24-1 overall, 14-0 Big Ten) vs. MINNESOTA (16-8, 9-5) Time: 8:00 p.m. CT on Thursday TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Larry Punteney (play by play) and Emily Ehman (color) Streaming: Fox Sports App Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App ********** #2 NEBRASKA (24-1 overall, 14-0 Big Ten) vs. INDIANA (12-12, 5-9) Time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday TV Channel: Big Ten Network Commentators: Larry Punteney (play by play) and Lauren Stivrins (color) Streaming: Fox Sports App Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App

SERIES HISTORY

NEBRASKA-MINNESOTA: >> Nebraska is 38-12 all-time against Minnesota and won both matches against the Golden Gophers last year. ********** NEBRASKA-INDIANA: >> Nebraska is 23-1 all-time against Indiana and has won 23 straight against the Hoosiers since Indiana’s lone win in 1978.

SCOUTING REPORTS

NEBRASKA

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications >> Nebraska has won 21 matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Seventeen of the 21 wins have been sweeps, including the last four matches. >> Entering Thursday’s match, Nebraska has won 15 sets in a row. >> Nebraska is 6-0 against top-10 teams this season, which is the most top-10 wins in a regular season in school history. >> Nebraska is 9-0 against ranked foes this season, as SMU was not in the AVCA Top 25 at the time of that match. >> The Huskers rank 11th nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .295. >> Nebraska ranks seventh nationally in kills per set (14.28). >> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.30 kills per set and 25 service aces and is hitting .255. Murray also adds 2.15 digs per set. >> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 3.06 kills per set for the Big Red and is hitting .258 with 1.30 digs per set and 23 aces. >> Taylor Landfair is putting up 2.51 kills per set and hitting .254. >> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.67 kills with a .444 hitting percentage, which ranks fourth in the nation. >> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.68 kills per set on .337 hitting with 1.28 blocks per set. Allick has moved into the top 10 in school history in career blocks with 354. >> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.12 assists per set, which ranks sixth in the nation and leads the Big Ten. She also adds 2.90 digs per set and has 17 aces. Reilly has 13 double-doubles and has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week three times this season. >> Three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.70 digs per set. Last week, Rodriguez passed Kayla Banwarth for No. 2 all-time in career digs at Nebraska. Rodriguez now has 1,731 and is chasing Justine Wong-Orantes (1,890).

SCOUTING REPORT: MINNESOTA

>> No. 16 Minnesota is 16-8 overall and 9-5 in Big Ten play after suffering home defeats to Washington (3-1) and No. 12 Oregon (3-0) last week. >> Julia Hanson leads the Golden Gophers with 3.73 kills per set and is hitting .270. She also has a team-high 26 aces. >> Lydia Grote adds 2.87 kills per set and also has 26 aces. >> Phoebe Awoleye ranks seventh nationally in blocks per set with 1.49. As a team, Minnesota ranks 13th (2.78).

SCOUTING REPORT: INDIANA

>> Indiana is 12-12 overall and 5-9 in the Big Ten after losses at home to No. 9 Purdue (3-1) and No. 20 USC (3-1) last week. >> Candela Alonso-Corcelles paces the Hoosiers with 3.58 kills per set, while Avry Tatum adds 3.42 kills per set. >> Camryn Haworth averages 9.96 assists per set and has 42 aces on the season. >> Libero Ramsey Gary ranks second in the Big Ten with 4.20 digs per set.

STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA