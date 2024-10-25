VB Match Previews: Huskers return home to face Illinois and Michigan

Nebraska volleyball faces Illinois and Michigan at home this weekend (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska volleyball, still standing strong as the nation's No. 2-ranked team, is set to close out its October stretch with two Big Ten home matches this weekend. The Huskers (18-1 overall, 8-0 Big Ten) will first battle Illinois (13-5, 5-3) on Friday and then face Michigan (15-4, 5-3) on Saturday at the Devaney Center. Let's take a look at the stats to know and players to watch on both sides, plus how to watch and listen to the two B1G matchups.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

Nebraska volleyball cruised past Michigan State last weekend on the road (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

#2 NEBRASKA (18-1 overall, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. ILLINOIS (13-5, 5-3) Time: 7:00 p.m. CT TV Channel: NONE Commentators: Jacob Schrantz (play by play) and Camden Cohn (color) Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App ********** #2 NEBRASKA (18-1 overall, 8-0 Big Ten) vs. MICHIGAN (15-4, 5-3) Time: 7:00 p.m. CT TV Channel: NONE Commentators: Jacob Schrantz (play by play) and Camden Cohn (color) Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App

SERIES HISTORY

NEBRASKA-ILLINOIS: >> Nebraska is 35-8-1 all-time against Illinois and has won 10 in a row in the series, including a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 sweep in Champaign on Oct. 3. >> Illinois is one of Nebraska’s three Big Ten double-play opponents this season. >> Nebraska coach John Cook is 12-1 all-time against Illinois coach Chris Tamas, one of his former assistants. Overall, Cook is 26-2 all-time coaching against his former assistant coaches. ********** NEBRASKA-MICHIGAN: >> Nebraska is 23-3 against Michigan and has won 15 straight in the series. The last five matches have been Husker sweeps.

SCOUTING REPORTS

NEBRASKA

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications >> Nebraska has won 15 matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Twelve of the 15 wins have been sweeps. >> The Huskers rank ninth nationally and third in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .301. >> Nebraska ranks ninth nationally in kills per set (14.28). >> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.32 kills per set and 18 service aces. Murray also adds 2.13 digs per set. >> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 3.03 kills per set for the Big Red and is hitting .243 with 1.28 digs per set and 13 aces. >> Lindsay Krause and Taylor Landfair have split time at NU’s other outside hitter position and have averaged 2.33 and 2.41 kills per set, respectively. >> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.70 kills with a .480 hitting percentage, which leads the Big Ten. >> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.77 kills per set on .382 hitting with 1.29 blocks per set. >> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.20 assists per set, which ranks fifth in the nation and leads the Big Ten. She also adds 3.02 digs per set and has 14 aces. Reilly has 11 double-doubles and has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week three times this season. >> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.73 digs per set and is coming off a season-high 22 digs in a sweep at Ohio State last Saturday.

ILLINOIS

>> Illinois (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) has won five matches in a row since an Oct. 3 loss to Nebraska in Champaign. The Fighting Illini swept Indiana and Maryland last weekend. >> Raina Terry averages 4.28 kills per set. >> Brooke Mosher ranks 13th nationally with 40 service aces. >> Former Nebraska assistant coach Chris Tamas is in his eighth year as head coach at Illinois and is 144-90 overall. Tamas was an assistant at Nebraska from 2015-16 and was on the staff of the Huskers’ 2015 NCAA Championship team.

MICHIGAN

>> Michigan (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) has already surpassed its overall win total from last season (7) and equaled its Big Ten win total (5) with 12 matches remaining. The Wolverines play at Iowa on Friday night before coming to Lincoln. >> Allison Jacobs leads the Wolverines with 4.12 kills per set. >> Valentina Vaulet ranks fifth nationally with 49 service aces on the season.

STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA