VB Match Previews: Huskers hit the road to face Michigan State, Ohio State

Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more
We address Nebraska's biggest needs to address in the 2026 cycle, commits impressing and how record affects recruiting
Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's latest media availability this week.
Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"
Our biggest takeaways from Marcus Satterfield ahead of Saturday's showdown at Indiana.
Takeaways: Tony White vs. Kurtis Rourke Round 2
Our three biggest takeaways from Tony White as he previews Nebraska's matchup at Indiana.
An urgency to win helps create Dylan Raiola's next-level work ethic
Nebraska's true freshman quarterback has shown growth through six games of his first college football season.
Nationally ranked No. 2 Nebraska volleyball gets back on the road this weekend for a pair of Big Ten matchups.
The Huskers (16-1 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) will first visit Michigan State (7-10, 0-6) for a 5 p.m. CT match on Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Then, they will travel to face Ohio State (8-8, 1-5) at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Covelli Center in Columus, Ohio.
Let's take a look at the stats to know and players to watch on both sides, plus how to watch and listen to the two B1G matchups.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN
#2 NEBRASKA (16-1 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) at MICHIGAN STATE (7-10, 0-6)
Time: 5:00 p.m. Central Time
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Commentators: Chris Vosters (play by play) and Emily Ehman (color)
Streaming: FoxSports
Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations
Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK)
App Audio: Official Huskers App
#2 NEBRASKA (16-1 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) at OHIO STATE (8-8, 1-5)
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time
TV Channel: NBC
Commentators: Paul Sunderland (play by play), Holly McPeak (color) and Heather Cox (sideline)
Streaming: Peacock
Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations
Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK)
App Audio: Official Huskers App
SERIES HISTORY
NEBRASKA-MICHIGAN STATE:
>> Nebraska is 27-2-2 all-time against Michigan State. The Huskers have won 16 in a row dating back to 2013. The teams played twice last year and both matches went four sets.
NEBRASKA-OHIO STATE:
>> Nebraska is 19-10 against Ohio State, though the Buckeyes have won three of the last five meetings. The Huskers are 0-2 all-time in the Covelli Center, losing 3-0 in 2021 and 3-1 in 2022.
SCOUTING REPORTS
NEBRASKA
All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications
>> Nebraska has won 13 matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Ten of the 13 wins have been sweeps.
>> The Huskers rank ninth nationally and third in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .294.
>> Nebraska ranks 11th nationally in kills per set (14.10).
>> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.21 kills per set and 18 service aces. Murray also adds 2.14 digs per set.
>> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 2.97 kills per set for the Big Red. Over her last 11 matches, Beason is averaging 3.24 kills per set with a .290 hitting percentage.
>> Lindsay Krause and Taylor Landfair have split time at NU’s other outside hitter position and have averaged 2.33 and 2.25 kills per set, respectively.
>> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.66 kills with a .471 hitting percentage, which ranks fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten.
>> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.84 kills per set on .383 hitting with 1.32 blocks per set.
>> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.10 assists per set, which ranks sixth in the nation and leads the Big Ten. She also adds 2.98 digs per set and has 13 aces. Reilly has 10 double-doubles and has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week three times this season, including on Monday.
>> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.65 digs per set.
MICHIGAN STATE
>> Michigan State (7-10, 0-6 B1G) has lost seven matches in a row but went five sets at home against Illinois last Saturday.
>> Akasha Anderson leads the Spartans with 2.98 kills per set, while Taylor Preston adds 2.61 kills per set.
>> Zuzanna Kulig ranks eighth in the country in blocks per set at 1.50.
OHIO STATE
>> Ohio State (8-8, 1-5 B1G) earned its first conference win on Oct. 10, 3-0 at Northwestern. The Buckeyes then lost at home to Michigan, 3-1, on Oct. 13.
>> Before playing Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, the Buckeyes host No. 3 Penn State on Friday night.
>> Emily Londot ranks eighth nationally and first in the Big Ten with 4.65 kills per set. Londot’s 723 total attack attempts this season are the most of any Big Ten player.
STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA
SERVE AND PASS
>> Nebraska has allowed just 31 service aces this season, which leads the nation. The next closest team is Kansas (39).
>> Over the last 10 matches, the Huskers have yielded just 10 aces and have not allowed more than two in a single match in that stretch.
>> Nebraska’s opponents have served 10 aces and committed 108 service errors over the last 10 matches.
BALANCED ATTACK
>> Nebraska has seven different players averaging between 1.84 and 3.21 kills per set.
>> Six different players have led the Huskers in kills in a match this season.
>> Setter Bergen Reilly ranks sixth nationally averaging 11.10 assists per set.
>> Nebraska’s attack has been one of the best in the nation this season. The Huskers rank ninth in hitting percentage (.294) and 11th in kills per set (14.10).
HOME SWEET HOME
>> Nebraska has won 36 home matches in a row dating back to Dec. 1, 2022, which is the longest active streak in the nation.
>> The Huskers’ home win streak is its longest since moving into the Devaney Center in 2013.
>> Nebraska’s longest all-time home winning streak was 88 matches from 2004-09. Since then, NU also has a home win streak of 38 matches in a row from 2009-11.