VB Match Previews: 2 Nebraska begins Big Ten play vs. UCLA and USC

Nebraska volleyball opens Big Ten play this weekend against UCLA and USC
Nebraska volleyball opens Big Ten play this weekend against UCLA and USC (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Nebraska volleyball has made a three-spot move up the national rankings following a big week in which the Huskers dominated No. 2 Stanford at home and No. 4 Louisville on the road.

The Huskers (10-1), who swept both the Cardinal (singular) and the Cardinals (plural) last Wednesday and Sunday, respectively, rose from No. 5 to No. 2 in the AVCA Top 25. Nebraska received one vote for the No. 1 national ranking but remains still slotted behind the 9-0 Pitt Panthers (60 of 61 first-place votes).

John Cook's national champ hopefuls are ahead of 3 Stanford, 4 Penn State and 5 Louisville in the rankings. Creighton (6), Wisconsin (7), Texas (8), Kansas (9) and Purdue (10) round out the Top 10 while Minnesota (16) and USC (20) make up the rest of the Big Ten teams in the Top 25.

In addition to last week's back-to-back Top 5 wins, the Huskers also own victories over No. 12 Kentucky and No. 14 Arizona State. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 at the time of Nebraska's win, and the Sun Devils were ranked in the same spot (14) when they lost to the Huskers in Lincoln.

Nebraska's lone loss of the season came on the road at SMU – now ranked No. 23 in the country – but the Huskers have rattled off seven consecutive wins since that defeat in Dallas on September 3. That hot stretch features six sweeps, the two Top-5 wins and an absolute battle in a five-set classic against No. 6 Creighton (ranked No. 9 at the time) on September 10.

As the Huskers are in the midst of playing some of their best volleyball of the season, and getting national recognition because of it, they now have to prepare for the rugged Big Ten season.

The conference slate begins this weekend with home matches against UCLA (6-3) at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday and No. 20 USC (8-2) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Here is a look at those two matchups inside the Devaney Center, highlighted by Sunday's matchup with the Trojans and former Husker standout Ally Batenhorst.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

2 NEBRASKA (10-1) vs. UCLA (6-3)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central Time

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Commentators: Larry Punteney (play by play) and Lauren Stivrins (color)

Streaming: N/A

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

2 NEBRASKA (10-1) vs. 20 USC (8-2)

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central Time

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Commentators: Larry Punteney (play by play) and Lauren Stivrins (color)

Streaming: N/A

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

NEBRASKA SERIES HISTORY: UCLA and USC

>> Nebraska is 13-5 all-time against UCLA. The last meeting was Aug. 31, 2019 in Lincoln, a 3-0 Husker sweep. NU has won four in a row in the series since a five-set loss to the Bruins in 2009.

>> USC is 7-2 all-time against Nebraska. The last meeting was Aug. 31, 2008, a 3-1 Husker win in Omaha. The teams have not played a match in Lincoln since Dec. 14, 1985.

SCOUTING REPORT: #2 NEBRASKA

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications

>> Nebraska has won seven matches in a row, including four sweeps in a row.

>> The Huskers are 5-0 facing ranked opponents this season.

>> Nebraska has won 31 home matches in a row dating back to Nov. 26, 2022.

>> The Huskers rank eighth nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .300.

>> NU ranks 17th nationally in kills per set (14.08).

>> Nebraska has turned up its defense of late, holding its last three opponents to a combined .110 hitting percentage.

>> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.22 kills per set.

>> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 2.84 kills per set for the Big Red. Over her last five matches, Beason is averaging 3.29 kills per set with a .355 hitting percentage.

>> Outside hitter Lindsay Krause adds 2.47 kills per set and has served a team-high 15 aces.

>> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.62 kills with a team-best .512 hitting percentage, which ranks third nationally.

>> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.83 kills per set on .369 hitting with 1.43 blocks per set.

>> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.03 assists per set, which ranks ninth nationally. She also adds 3.05 digs per set and has nine aces.

>> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.54 digs per set .

SCOUTING REPORT: UCLA

>> UCLA enters its first Big Ten Conference match at 6-3 overall.

>> The Bruins have a top-25 offense in the country with a .279 hitting percentage.

>> Cheridyn Leverette leads UCLA with 4.07 kills per set and is hitting .325. Kiki Horne averages 3.04 kills per set.

>> Middle blocker Anna Dodson received AVCA All-America honorable mention last year and was a three-time All-Pac 12 selection. She is putting down 2.14 kills and 1.11 blocks per set this season.

SCOUTING REPORT: #20 USC

>> No. 20 USC is 8-2 overall with losses to No. 1 Pittsburgh and No. 6 Creighton.

>> The Trojans rank third nationally with 3.17 blocks per set.

>> Former Husker Ally Batenhorst leads the Trojans with 3.84 kills per set.

>> Setter Mia Tuaniga was a Preseason All-Big Ten selection after earning All-Pac 12 honors in 2022 and 2023. Tuaniga averages 10.39 assists per set and has served 18 aces.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
