Nebraska volleyball has made a three-spot move up the national rankings following a big week in which the Huskers dominated No. 2 Stanford at home and No. 4 Louisville on the road.

The Huskers (10-1), who swept both the Cardinal (singular) and the Cardinals (plural) last Wednesday and Sunday, respectively, rose from No. 5 to No. 2 in the AVCA Top 25. Nebraska received one vote for the No. 1 national ranking but remains still slotted behind the 9-0 Pitt Panthers (60 of 61 first-place votes).

John Cook's national champ hopefuls are ahead of 3 Stanford, 4 Penn State and 5 Louisville in the rankings. Creighton (6), Wisconsin (7), Texas (8), Kansas (9) and Purdue (10) round out the Top 10 while Minnesota (16) and USC (20) make up the rest of the Big Ten teams in the Top 25.

In addition to last week's back-to-back Top 5 wins, the Huskers also own victories over No. 12 Kentucky and No. 14 Arizona State. The Wildcats were ranked No. 9 at the time of Nebraska's win, and the Sun Devils were ranked in the same spot (14) when they lost to the Huskers in Lincoln.

Nebraska's lone loss of the season came on the road at SMU – now ranked No. 23 in the country – but the Huskers have rattled off seven consecutive wins since that defeat in Dallas on September 3. That hot stretch features six sweeps, the two Top-5 wins and an absolute battle in a five-set classic against No. 6 Creighton (ranked No. 9 at the time) on September 10.

As the Huskers are in the midst of playing some of their best volleyball of the season, and getting national recognition because of it, they now have to prepare for the rugged Big Ten season.

The conference slate begins this weekend with home matches against UCLA (6-3) at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday and No. 20 USC (8-2) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Here is a look at those two matchups inside the Devaney Center, highlighted by Sunday's matchup with the Trojans and former Husker standout Ally Batenhorst.