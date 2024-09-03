Nebraska volleyball stars Rebekah Allick (5) and Harper Murray (13) (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications)

Nebraska volleyball is set for a third consecutive match against a team from Texas when the Huskers travel to Dallas to square off with SMU at 7 p.m. CT tonight. The match will be available to watch on TV on the ACC Network and will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com. It will also be broadcast live on the Huskers Radio Network's volleyball affiliate stations, in addition to the audio feed being aired online on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. We get you ready for the action before the No. 2-ranked Huskers (3-0) and the Mustangs (1-1) face off at Moody Coliseum.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA? >> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD >> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals) >> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska

ABOUT THE HUSKERS

All stats and game notes provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications >> Nebraska opened the college volleyball season with a 3-1 win over No. 9 Kentucky at the AVCA First Serve Showcase in Louisville, Ky., last Tuesday. The Huskers had 18 blocks in the match, which was their most in a match since 2018. >> Rebekah Allick led the way with 11 kills on .667 hitting to go with 12 blocks, which tied her career high. Allick was named Best Middle Blocker and MVP of the AVCA First Serve Showcase. >> Bergen Reilly was named Best Setter, dishing out 39 assists with 11 digs to lead the Huskers to their season-opening win. >> The Huskers followed up with a pair of home wins at the Ameritas Players Challenge over the weekend. NU swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday while hitting .427 in the match, its best offensive outing since 2021. The Huskers then beat TCU, 3-1, with Harper Murray leading the way with 20 kills on Saturday. >> Nebraska has now won 25 home matches in a row dating back to the 2022 season. >> Murray, an outside hitter, is leading the Huskers with 3.30 kills per set on .289 hitting. >> Outside hitter Lindsay Krause adds 2.64 kills per set and she has served a team-high six aces. >> Allick, a middle blocker, adds 2.40 kills per set on .415 hitting and has put up 19 blocks for an average of 1.90 blocks per set. >> Reilly is averaging 10.73 assists per set and 3.18 digs per set and is tied for the team lead in aces with six. >> Three-time All-American Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.82 digs per set .

Nebraska volleyball stars Bergen Reilly (2) and Rebeka Allick (5) earned Big Ten Weekly Awards for their performances last week (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

SMU SCOUTING REPORT

>> SMU went 26-7 last season and won the American Athletic Conference title. The Mustangs reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. >> SMU opened the season with a split in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Mustangs fell 3-2 to Hawaii before defeating San Diego, 3-1. >> In its inaugural season in the ACC, the Mustangs were picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll. >> Setter Celia Cullen was the American Athletic Conference Setter of the Year last season and earned AVCA All-Region honorable mention. Cullen is averaging 9.00 assists per set. >> Maya Tabron, a graduate transfer from Colorado, leads the attack with 3.22 kills per set on .268 hitting. >> Jamison Wheeler and Naya Shime both add 2.89 kills per set.

SERIES HISTORY

>> Nebraska swept the Mustangs last season on Aug. 27, 2023 at the Devaney Center which is so far, the only all-time meeting between the two programs. In that match, Nebraska held SMU to .045 hitting and had 11 blocks.

ALLICK AND REILLY EARN BIG TEN WEEKLY AWARDS