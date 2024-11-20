VB Match Preview: #2 Nebraska vs Iowa

Nebraska volleyball heads into its matchup against Iowa amidst a 23-game win streak (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

The Nebraska volleyball conglomerate has continued to operate like a well-oiled machine, and now the Huskers will hit the road for a short trip to Iowa City. The No. 2-ranked Huskers (26-1 overall, 16-0 Big Ten) are in the middle of a 23-game win streak as they travel to face Iowa (10-18, 4-12). Nebraska has won 18 of those 23 via sweep, and the Huskers will be looking to breeze past the Hawkeyes for a 40th consecutive time. Nebraska is a remarkable 39-0 all-time against Iowa. Below are the stats to know, players to watch and more information on the Huskers' upcoming road match against the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska volleyball stars Harper Murray (27) and Lexi Rodriguez (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM & LISTEN

#2 NEBRASKA (26-1 overall, 16-0 Big Ten) at IOWA (10-18, 4-12) Time: 6:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday TV Channel: NONE Commentators: N/A Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West will broadcast all the action on their volleyball affiliate stations Listen online: Huskers.com (LINK) App Audio: Official Huskers App

SERIES HISTORY: NEBRASKA-IOWA

>> Nebraska is 39-0 all-time against Iowa. The Huskers have swept the Hawkeyes eight matches in a row, including 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 in Lincoln on Oct. 6.

SCOUTING REPORTS

NEBRASKA

All stats and info provided courtesy of Nebraska Athletics Communications >> Nebraska has won 23 matches in a row since a loss at SMU on Sept. 3. Eighteen of the 23 wins have been sweeps. >> Nebraska is 6-0 against top-10 teams this season, which is the most top-10 wins in a regular season in school history. >> Nebraska is 10-0 against ranked foes this season, as SMU was not in the AVCA Top 25 at the time of that match. >> The Huskers rank 10th nationally and second in the Big Ten with a team hitting percentage of .291. >> Nebraska ranks eighth nationally in kills per set (14.27). >> Outside hitter Harper Murray is leading the Huskers with 3.30 kills per set and a team-high 26 service aces and is hitting .254. Murray also adds 2.28 digs per set. >> Opposite hitter Merritt Beason is averaging 2.99 kills per set for the Big Red with 1.26 digs per set and 23 aces. >> Taylor Landfair is putting up 2.54 kills per set and has double-digit kills in four of the last six matches. >> Middle blocker Andi Jackson is averaging 2.65 kills with a .451 hitting percentage, which ranks third in the nation. >> Middle blocker Rebekah Allick adds 1.70 kills per set on .336 hitting with 1.30 blocks per set. Allick has moved into the top 10 in school history in career blocks with 363. >> Setter Bergen Reilly is averaging 11.09 assists per set, which ranks sixth in the nation and leads the Big Ten. She also adds 2.98 digs per set and has 18 aces. Reilly has 14 double-doubles and has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week four times this season. >> Three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez guides the Husker back row with 3.76 digs per set. Rodriguez recently passed Kayla Banwarth for No. 2 all-time in career digs at Nebraska. Rodriguez now has 1,762 and is chasing Justine Wong-Orantes (1,890).

SCOUTING REPORT: IOWA

>> Iowa enters Wednesday’s match 10-18 overall and 4-12 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes snapped a nine-match skid with a 3-0 sweep of Indiana last Thursday. Iowa then lost to Michigan State on Sunday, 3-0. >> Malu Garcia leads Iowa with 2.89 kills per set. >> Michelle Urquhart adds 2.18 kills per set and has served 38 aces.

STATS TO KNOW: NEBRASKA