Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 16:50:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Vandervest talks about upcoming junior day visit to Nebraska

Gpkfck8st9suj39ttncj
Adam Vendervest
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Verona (Wisc.) offensive tackle Adam Vandervest will be heading to Lincoln soon. The 6-foot-6 and 265-pound lineman said that this junior day trip will be hist first visit to Nebraska."Yes sir, I w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}