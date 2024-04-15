Worster announced his decision on Instagram Monday. He joins former North Dakota State big Andrew Morgan as the newest player the Huskers gained from the transfer portal.

Nebraska continued to build its 2024-25 roster today with the addition of former Utah and Utah State guard Rollie Worster .

Worster spent the past three seasons at Utah, where he played for Craig Smith, a former Nebraska assistant under Tim Miles. Before his time at Utah, Worster played for Smith at Utah State as a true freshman.

Worster, a native of Missoula, Montana, has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 204-pounder played in 76 games with 76 starts during his career at Utah. His 2023-24 season ended early after 16 games due to a lower leg injury. At that point, he was averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. He shot 40.9% from the field, 27.6% from 3-point range (8-of-29) and 70.5% from the free-throw line (43-of-61).

Nebraska now has five open scholarships left to build the 2024-25 roster and will be searching for more reinforcements in the portal.

It was reported the Huskers hosted three transfers for a visit this past weekend, including Rutgers' guard Gavin Griffiths, Charlotte big Igor Miličić Jr. and Worster.

The Huskers have also hosted two Bellevue (Neb.) West products in Omaha’s Frankie Fidler and South Dakota State’s William Kyle III. Neither have announced their next program yet. Fidler originally planned to announce his decision on Monday morning, but delayed the decision.

The Huskers got a boost when two core members to last season's team, guard Brice Williams and forward Juwan Gary, announced they would return for their sixth seasons. Point guard Ahron Ulis, a former transfer from Iowa, is also expected back.

Rienk Mast, one of the team's core players who still has a sixth year available, has not yet announced his plans for next season. Mast could choose to return to Lincoln for one more season or play professionally overseas.

Nebraska will add two true freshmen to the roster this summer in four-star guard Nick Janowski of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and three-star forward Braden Frager of Lincoln Southwest.