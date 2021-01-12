USC running back transfer Markese Stepp is a seasoned veteran. He's a guy that's been around the block. He knows what he wants and he knows what he's looking for. After narrowing his transfer portal options down to Nebraska, Auburn, Purdue and Ball State, the 6-foot, 235-pound Indianapolis native was drawn to Lincoln. However, his hunch wasn't enough. He wanted to see things for himself, so he flew to Lincoln this past week and checked the town out on his own dime. He did all of this knowing he wasn't' allowed to meet with NU"s coaches or check out the facilities.

USC transfer running back Markese Stepp logged 100 career carries over the last two seasons for USC. (Associated Press)

“I went to Lincoln just to get a vibe for the campus,” Stepp said. “I just wanted to go to the campus, even though I couldn’t see the facilities or anything. I just went out there to get a vibe for the campus just to see what it was like. Once that happened, it was a done deal. “I just wanted to see it in person. I’m not about to commit to a University I haven’t seen in person.” Stepp spent time with fellow Indianapolis natives Collin Miller and Kurt Rafdal. He even crossed paths with wide receiver Omar Manning he said. On top of talking with head coach Scott Frost, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and running backs coach Ryan Held on the phone the last two weeks, he wanted to make sure everything was right. “They have been in contact since I hit the portal,” said Stepp, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 28. “They showed strong interest. At first, I didn’t know if I would like it or not, but it just grew on me and grew on me. It was where my heart was. "I don’t know if you followed me throughout high school when I committed to Notre Dame, I felt it in the heart. That’s kind of how it felt with Nebraska. I felt it in the heart, and I felt like home is where the heart is. I was looking for that feeling for this time around, and that’s what I got.”

At 235 pounds, Markese Stepp won't back down from contact. (Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Images)