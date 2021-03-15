 Updated Nebraska basketball scholarship chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 18:08:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Updated Nebraska basketball scholarship chart

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a look at where Nebraska basketball's 2020-21 scholarship distribution chart currently stands.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih. (Nate Clouse/HuskerOnline)
2021-22 Nebraska scholarship distribution chart
Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior

Bryce McGowens

Eduardo Andre

Dalano Banton

Thorir Thorbjarnarson#

Wilhelm Breidenbach

Keisei Tominaga


Kobe Webster#




Trevor Lakes




Derrick Walker




Lat Mayen




Trey McGowens




Shamiel Stevenson

Scholarship numbers by class




2/13

2/13

1/13

5/13
# = could return for another season

NOTE: Seniors Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster both have the option to return next season for a free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. Should either come back, they would not count against Nebraska's 13-scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season.

Senior Trevor Lakes could also potentially be in the same situation depending on how the NCAA rules his eligibility status for this year.

Nebraska basketball scholarship matrix
2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25

Thorir Thorbjarnarson# - SR

Dalano

Banton - SR

Eduardo

Andre - SR

Bryce

McGowens - SR

Kobe Webster# - SR

Eduardo

Andre - JR

Keisei

Tominaga - SR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - SR

Shamiel

Stevenson - SR

Keisei

Tominaga - JR

Bryce

McGowens - JR

Blaise Keita - SR

Derrick

Walker - SR

Bryce

McGowens - SO

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - JR

Trey

McGowens - SR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - SO

Blaise Keita - JR

Lat

Mayen - SR

Blaise Keita - SO


Trevor Lakes - SR


Dalano

Banton - JR


Eduardo

Andre - SO


Keisei

Tominaga - SO

Bryce

McGowens - FR

Wilhelm

Breidenbach - FR

10/13

6/13

5/13

3/13
# - could return for the 2021-22 season and would not count against NU's 13-scholarships
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}