Updated Nebraska basketball scholarship chart
Here is a look at where Nebraska basketball's 2020-21 scholarship distribution chart currently stands.
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
Scholarship numbers by class
2/13
2/13
1/13
5/13
NOTE: Seniors Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster both have the option to return next season for a free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19. Should either come back, they would not count against Nebraska's 13-scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season.
Senior Trevor Lakes could also potentially be in the same situation depending on how the NCAA rules his eligibility status for this year.
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|2024-25
Thorir Thorbjarnarson# - SR
Banton - SR
Andre - SR
McGowens - SR
Kobe Webster# - SR
Andre - JR
Tominaga - SR
Breidenbach - SR
Stevenson - SR
Tominaga - JR
McGowens - JR
Blaise Keita - SR
Walker - SR
McGowens - SO
Breidenbach - JR
McGowens - SR
Breidenbach - SO
Blaise Keita - JR
Mayen - SR
Blaise Keita - SO
Trevor Lakes - SR
Banton - JR
Andre - SO
Tominaga - SO
McGowens - FR
Breidenbach - FR
10/13
6/13
5/13
3/13