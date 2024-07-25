Nebraska players' heights and weights were updated on the program's online roster during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Here's a list of notable changes, along with a few notes on the roster. Spring roster WR Jahmal Banks: 6-4, 205 Fall roster WR Jahmal Banks: 6-4, 220 ============================================ Spring roster DB D’Andre Barnes: 6-0, 175 Fall roster DB D’Andre Barnes: 6-0, 195 ============================================ Spring roster WR Jacory Barney Jr.: 6-0, 175 Fall roster WR Jacory Barney Jr.: 6-0, 170 ============================================ Spring roster WR Demitrius Bell (out for 2024 with injury): 6-0, 175 Fall roster WR Demitrius Bell: 6-0, 185 ============================================ Spring roster DB Caleb Benning: 5-11, 185 Fall roster DB Caleb Benning: 5-11, 200 ============================================ Spring roster DL Leslie Black: 6-6, 230 Fall roster DL Leslie Black: 6-6, 270 ============================================ Spring roster TE Nate Boerkircher: 6-5, 245 Fall roster TE Nate Boerkircher: 6-5, 250 ============================================ Spring roster LB Michael Booker III: 6-1, 210 Fall roster LB Michael Booker III: 6-1, 225 ============================================ Spring roster DB Dwight Bootle II: 5-9, 170 Fall roster DB Dwight Bootle II: 5-10, 180 ============================================ Spring roster DL David Borchers: 6-2, 305 Fall roster DL David Borchers: 6-4, 300 ============================================ Spring roster LB Jacob Bower: 6-0, 195 Fall roster LB Jacob Bower: 6-1, 220 ============================================ Spring roster OL Jacob Brandl: 6-3, 280 Fall roster OL Jacob Brandl: 6-3, 305 ============================================ Spring roster DB Koby Bretz: 6-2, 215 Fall roster DB Koby Bretz: 6-2, 205 ============================================ Spring roster OL Grant Brix: 6-6, 285 Fall roster OL Grant Brix: 6-6, 310 ============================================ Spring roster DB Mario Buford: 5-11, 170 Fall roster DB Mario Buford: 6-0, 175 ============================================ Spring roster LB John Bullock: 6-0, 220 Fall roster LB John Bullock: 6-0, 230 ============================================ Spring roster DL Jimari Butler: 6-4, 245 Fall roster DL Jimari Butler: 6-5, 260 ============================================ Spring roster DB Jeremiah Charles: 6-0, 160 Fall roster DB Jeremiah Charles: 6-0, 170 ============================================ Spring roster WR Malachi Coleman: 6-4, 190 Fall roster WR Malachi Coleman: 6-5, 210 ============================================ Spring roster DL Conor Connealy: 6-3, 230 Fall roster DL Conor Connealy: 6-4, 265 ============================================ Spring roster DL Keona Davis: 6-5, 240 Fall roster DL Keona Davis: 6-5, 255 ============================================ Spring roster RB/FB Izaac Dickey: 5-10, 210 Fall roster RB/FB Izaac Dickey: 5-10, 215 ============================================ Spring roster WR Jaidyn Doss: 5-11, 190 Fall roster DB Jaidyn Doss: 6-0, 195 ============================================ Spring roster RB Dante Dowdell: 6-2, 215 Fall roster RB Dante Dowdell: 6-2, 225 ============================================ Spring roster Jack LB Ethan Duda: 6-5, 215 Fall roster LB Ethan Duda: 6-5, 230 ============================================ Spring roster TE Cayden Echternach: 6-3, 230 Fall roster TE Cayden Echternach: 6-4, 250 ============================================ Spring roster RB Gabe Ervin Jr: 6-0, 220 Fall roster RB Gabe Ervin Jr.: 6-1, 220 ============================================ Spring roster RB Ryker Evans: 6-0, 170 Fall roster RB Ryker Evans: 6-0, 180 ============================================ Spring roster OL Nolan Fennessy: 6-4, 260 Fall roster OL Nolan Fennessy: 6-4, 280 ============================================ Spring roster TE Thomas Fidone II: 6-6, 250 Fall roster TE Thomas Fidone II: 6-6, 255 ============================================ Spring roster WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda: 6-0, 190 Fall roster WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda: 6-1, 200 ============================================ Spring roster LB Vincent Genatone: 6-1, 220 Fall roster LB Vincent Genatone: 6-0, 225 ============================================ Spring roster OL Gunnar Gottula: 6-5, 295 Fall roster OL Gunnar Gottula: 6-6, 305 ============================================ Fall roster QB addition Jalyn Gramstad: 6-0, 200 ============================================ Spring roster DB Rex Guthrie: 6-0, 190 Fall roster DB Rex Guthrie: 6-1, 200 ============================================ Spring roster QB Heinrich Haarberg: 6-5, 215 Fall roster QB Heinrich Haarberg: 6-5, 225 ============================================ Spring roster WR Dae’vonn Hall: 6-1, 190 Fall roster WR Dae’vonn Hall: 6-2, 190 ============================================ Spring roster DB Malcolm Hartzog Jr.: 5-9, 175 Fall roster DB Malcolm Hartzog Jr.: 5-9, 180 ============================================ Spring roster DB Tommi Hill: 6-0, 196 Fall roster DB Tommi Hill: 6-0, 205 ============================================ Spring roster DB Blye Hill: 6-3, 185 Fall roster DB Blye Hill: 6-4, 190 ============================================ Spring roster DL Nash Hutmacher: 6-4, 330 Fall roster DL Nash Hutmacher: 6-4, 310 ============================================ Spring roster RB Kwinten Ives: 6-2, 185 Fall roster RB Kwinten Ives: 6-3, 210 ============================================ Spring roster DL Vincent Jackson (formerly Carroll-Jackson): 6-5, 270 Fall roster DL Vincent Jackson: 6-5, 290 ============================================ Spring roster DL Elijah Jeudy: 6-3, 280 Fall roster DL Elijah Jeudy: 6-3, 285 ============================================ Spring roster RB Emmett Johnson: 5-11, 190 Fall roster RB Emmett Johnson: 5-11, 200 ============================================ Spring roster RB Rahmir Johnson: 5-10, 185 Fall roster RB Rahmir Johnson: 5-10, 200 ============================================ Spring roster DB Donovan Jones: 6-0, 185 Fall roster DB: Donovan Jones: 6-1, 195 ============================================ Spring roster QB Daniel Kaelin: 6-3, 210 Fall roster QB Daniel Kaelin: 6-3, 220 ============================================ Spring roster TE Danny King: 6-4, 225 Fall roster TE Danny King: 6-4, 245 ============================================ Spring roster P Kamdyn Koch: 6-2, 190 Fall roster P Kamdyn Koch: 6-2, 205 ============================================ Spring roster DL Sua Lefotu: 6-3, 300 Fall roster DL Sua Lefotu: 6-3, 295 ============================================ Spring roster DL Cam Lenhardt: 6-3, 250 Fall roster DL Cam Lenhardt: 6-3, 260 ============================================ Spring roster TE Luke Lindenmeyer: 6-3, 260 Fall roster TE Luke Lindenmeyer: 6-3, 250 ============================================ Spring roster WR Jaylen Lloyd: 5-10, 160 Fall roster WR Jaylen Lloyd: 5-10, 180 ============================================ Spring roster QB Luke Longval: 6-2, 200 Fall roster QB Luke Longval: 6-2, 210 ============================================ Spring roster OL Henry Lutovsky: 6-6, 325 Fall roster OL Henry Lutovsky: 6-6, 320 ============================================ Spring roster OL Jason Maciejczak: 6-2, 320 Fall roster OL Jason Maciejczak: 6-2, 305 ============================================ Spring roster OL Joey Mancino: 6-1, 295 Fall roster OL Joey Mancino: 6-1, 305 ============================================ Spring roster RB Maurice Mazzccua: 5-8, 175 Fall roster RB Maurice Mazzccua: 5-8, 200 ============================================ Spring roster LB Willis McGahee IV: 6-1, 230 Fall roster LB Willis McGahee IV: 6-1, 235 ============================================ Fall roster WR addition Hayes Miller: 6-0, 180 ============================================ Spring roster DL Ashton Murphy: 6-4, 225 Fall roster DL Ashton Murphy: 6-5, 265 ============================================ Spring roster TE Carter Nelson: 6-5, 225 Fall roster TE/WR Carter Nelson: 6-5, 230 ============================================ Fall roster RB addition Mekhi Nelson: 5-10, 185 ============================================ Spring roster WR Isaiah Neyor: 6-3, 215 Fall roster WR Isaiah Neyor: 6-4, 220 ============================================ Spring roster LB Maverick Noonan: 6-4, 235 Fall roster LB Maverick Noonan: 6-4, 240 ============================================ Spring roster DL Jordan Ochoa: 6-4, 245 Fall roster DL Jordan Ochoa: 6-4, 250 ============================================ Spring roster DB Preston Okafor: 6-1, 175 Fall roster DB Preston Okafor: 6-2, 180 ============================================ Spring roster K Nico Ottomanelli: 6-2, 175 Fall roster K ​​Nico Ottomanelli: 6-2, 185 ============================================ Spring roster OL Dylan Parrott: 6-5, 330 Fall roster DL Dylan Parrott: 6-5, 315 ============================================ Spring roster LB Danny Pasko: 6-1, 210 Fall roster LB Danny Pasko: 6-1, 225 ============================================ Spring roster OL Jake Peters: 6-3, 260 Fall roster OL Jake Peters: 6-3, 285 ============================================ Spring roster DB Kahmir Prescott: 6-1, 190 Fall roster DB Kahmir Prescott: 6-1, 200 ============================================ Spring roster OL Teddy Prochazka: 6-10, 325 Fall roster OL Teddy Prochazka: 6-10, 315 ============================================ Spring roster DB Brayen Prude: 6-4, 185 Fall roster DB Braylen Prude: 6-4, 200 ============================================ Spring roster OL Gibson Pyle: 6-5, 300 Spring roster OL Gibson Pyle: 6-5, 295 ============================================ Spring roster QB Dylan Raiola: 6-3, 220 Fall roster QB Dylan Raiola: 6-3, 230 ============================================ Spring roster LB Dylan Rogers: 6-3, 235 Fall roster LB Dylan Rogers: 6-3, 240 ============================================ Spring roster DL AJ Rollins: 6-5, 245 Fall roster DL AJ Rollins: 6-5, 255 ============================================ Spring roster DB Syncere Safeeullah: 6-2, 175 Fall roster DB Syncere Safeeullah: 6-3, 180 ============================================ Spring roster ATH Connor Schutt: 6-6, 195 Fall roster TE Connor Schutt: 6-6, 215 ============================================ Spring roster OL Ben Scott: 6-5, 305 Fall roster OL Ben Scott: 6-5, 310 ============================================ Spring roster OL Grant Seagren: 6-6, 260 Fall roster OL Grant Seagren: 6-6, 305 ============================================ Spring roster LB Vincent Shavers Jr.: 6-1, 205 Fall roster LB Vincent Shavers Jr.: 6-1, 225 ============================================ Spring roster LB MJ Sherman: 6-3, 250 Fall roster LB MJ Sherman: 6-3, 245 ============================================ Spring roster DB DeShon Singleton: 6-3, 205 Fall roster DB DeShon Singleton: 6-3, 210 ============================================ Fall roster WR addition: DJ Singleton: 5-10, 155 ============================================ Spring roster OL Sam Sledge: 6-3, 285 Fall roster OL Sam Sledge: 6-4, 295 ============================================ Spring roster WR Keelan Smith: 6-2, 205 Fall roster WR Keelan Smith: 6-3, 210 ============================================ Spring roster TE Ismael Smith Flores: 6-4, 225 Fall roster TE Ismael Smith Flores: 6-4, 245 ============================================ Spring roster LB Gage Stenger: 6-2, 190 Fall roster LB Gage Stenger: 6-2, 220 ============================================ Spring roster DB Rahmir Stewart: 5-11, 200 Fall roster DB Rahmir Stewart: 5-11, 210 ============================================ Spring roster DL Brodie Tagaloa: 6-4, 260 Fall roster DL Brodie Tagaloa: 6-5, 270 ============================================ Spring roster DB Larry Tarver Jr.: 5-10, 170 Fall roster DB Larry Tarver Jr.: 5-10, 175 ============================================ Spring roster OL Preston Taumua: 6-4, 320 Fall roster OL Preston Taumua: 6-4, 325 ============================================ Spring roster DB Evan Taylor: 6-2, 175 Fall roster DB Evan Taylor: 6-2, 185 ============================================ Spring roster LB Taveon Thompson: 6-3, 205 Fall roster LB Taveon Thompson: 6-3, 215 ============================================ Spring roster LB Stefon Thompson: 6-1, 250 Fall roster LB Stefon Thompson: 6-1, 240 ============================================ Spring roster DB Brice Turner: 6-0, 175 Fall roster DB Brice Turner: 6-1, 185 ============================================ Spring roster LB Princewill Umanmielen: 6-4, 240 Fall roster LB Princewill Umanmielen: 6-5, 245 ============================================ Spring roster DL Riley Van Poppel: 6-5, 275 Fall roster DL Riley Van Poppel: 6-5, 290 ============================================ Spring roster RB Kenneth Williams: 5-11, 180 Fall roster RB Kenneth Williams: 5-9, 180 ============================================ Spring roster DL James Williams: 6-5, 235 Fall roster DL James Williams: 6-6, 250 ============================================ Spring roster LB Javin Wright: 6-5, 215 Fall roster LB Javin Wright: 6-5, 230 ============================================ Fall roster DB addition Ceyair Wright: 6-0, 180



New faces added to fall roster:

>> Aidan Flege is a 6-2, 215-pound long snapper who went to Lincoln Southeast and spent two seasons at Iowa Western Community College. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and doesn't appear to have played in a game in his two seasons with the Reivers. He spent the 2023 season as a student at UNL before joining the team this summer. He’s a junior. >> True freshman receiver DJ Singleton was not listed on the spring roster but is now on the updated fall roster. He’s the little brother of safety DeShon Singleton who spent his senior season at Lincoln East High School after moving to Nebraska from Louisiana.



Other roster notes:

>> Walk-on Taveon Thompson, a former Southeast Knight who's entering his fourth year in the program, has moved from linebacker to defensive back and now stands 6-3, 215 pounds. On the spring roster, he was listed at 6-3, 205 pounds. >> Walk-on Dylan Parrott was moved from the offensive line to the defensive line. >> Connor Schutt is an in-state true freshman walk-on from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo who was listed as an athlete on the spring roster. After the update, he’s now listed as a tight end, and 20 pounds heavier. Schutt has intriguing athletic ability and length. His personal best in the triple jump is 44 feet, 10 inches.

