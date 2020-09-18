 Updated 2020-21 Nebraska basketball roster features a few notable changes
Yvan Ouedraogo cut 15 pounds from his 6-9 frame over the offseason. (Associated Press)
Nebraska is once again ushering I'm pretty much a completely new team this season, but the 2020-21 Huskers got a little bit clearer after the program updated its roster on Friday.

Two of the more notable changes were with junior guard Dalano Banton and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo.

Banton - who is projected to be NU's starting point guard this year - was listed at 6-9, 204, an inch taller and nine pounds heavier than last season.

Ouedraogo, who made some noticeable physical changes over the offseason, apparently cut his weight by 15 pounds from 260 to now 245.

Another surprise was sophomore forward Akol Arop, who is now up to 203 pounds, a 13-pound increase from the 190 he was listed at as a freshman.

Here is the full roster with updated numbers, years, heights, and weights...

Updated 2020-21 Nebraska roster
No. Name Year Pos HT/WT

0

Teddy Allen

JR

G

6-6/223

2

Trey McGowens

JR

G

6-4/191

3

Elijah Wood

FR

G

6-5/174

4

Shamiel Stevenson

JR

G

6-6/245

10

Kobe Webster

SR

G

6-0/172

11

Lat Mayen

JR

F

6-9/205

13

Derrick Walker

JR

F

6-8/232

14

Trevor Lakes

RSR

F

6-7/215

21

Jace Piatkowski

RFR

G

6-3/184

24

Yvan Ouedraogo

SO

F

6-9/245

30

Chris McGraw

SO

G

6-0/170

33

Akol Arop

SO

F

6-5/203

34

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

SR

G

6-6/202

35

Eduardo Andre

FR

C

6-10/228

44

Bret Porter

RFR

F

6-5/228

45

Dalano Banton

SO

G

6-9/204
