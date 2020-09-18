Nebraska is once again ushering I'm pretty much a completely new team this season, but the 2020-21 Huskers got a little bit clearer after the program updated its roster on Friday.

Two of the more notable changes were with junior guard Dalano Banton and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo.

Banton - who is projected to be NU's starting point guard this year - was listed at 6-9, 204, an inch taller and nine pounds heavier than last season.

Ouedraogo, who made some noticeable physical changes over the offseason, apparently cut his weight by 15 pounds from 260 to now 245.

Another surprise was sophomore forward Akol Arop, who is now up to 203 pounds, a 13-pound increase from the 190 he was listed at as a freshman.

Here is the full roster with updated numbers, years, heights, and weights...