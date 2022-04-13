 Up Close: WRs Janiran Bonner and Decoldest Crawford share their stories
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

In our next episode of Up Close, we caught up with incoming freshmen wide receivers Janiran Bonner and Decoldest Crawford, as they were in town for the Husker spring game on Saturday. Hear their unique stories and what brought them to Lincoln.

Up Close is brought to you by Sandhills Global and powered by ABM.

You can subscribe to the Up Close Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

