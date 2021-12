Defensive backs Quinton Newsome, Myle Farmer and Tamon Lynum joined us on Up Close they look to be the leaders of Nebraska's secondary moving forward.

"Up Close" is brought to you by Sandhills Global and powered by ABM.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.