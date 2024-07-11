Nebraska enters the 2024 season with a veteran defense and multiple returning starters at all three levels, so it makes sense that two of the three Huskers who will represent Big Red at Big Ten Media Days later this month play on that side of the ball.

On Thursday, Nebraska announced defensive lineman Ty Robinson, rover Isaac Gifford and center Ben Scott will be the three players who accompany head coach Matt Rhule to Indianapolis.

This year's media days at Lucas Oil Stadium is a three-day event, from July 23-25. Nebraska will talk on Wednesday, July 24, along with Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA and USC. Fall camp is set to begin July 31.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Robinson is one of the team's leaders and faces of the program. The Arizona native is entering his sixth year in the program and has played in 47 games with 34 starts in his career. He's coming off his best season in 2023, when he earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention honor while totaling a career-high 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and six pass breakups.

Like Robinson, Gifford is another leader in the program. The Lincoln Southeast product is entering his fifth year at Nebraska and was all-conference honorable mention in 2023 while starting at defensive coordinator Tony White's versatile rover position. The 6-1, 205-pound hybrid safety-linebacker led the defense with 86 tackles to go along with eight pass breakups, 6.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

The lone representative on the offense is Scott, the 6-5, 305-pound starting center. Scott is entering his sixth year of college football and second at Nebraska. The former Arizona State transfer played the second-most snaps on the offense in 2023 with 743 (the most was right tackle Bryce Benhart, who logged 748) and was a key part to Nebraska's rushing attack that ranked second in the Big Ten in yards per game (176.83) and fourth in yards per carry (4.44).

The Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 10 a.m. (central). Rick Pizzo and Jake Butt will host morning coverage of the day’s press conferences, while Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith will interview all 72 attendees on the BTN set during afternoons. Fans can watch all of the coverage on BTN and the Fox Sports App.