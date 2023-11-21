Nebraska football defensive lineman Ty Robinson dropped a bit of a bombshell on Tuesday: He's coming back. Robinson announced that he will be returning to Nebraska for a sixth and final year, giving the Husker defense arguably the best news it could hope to hear with the exception of Tony White, if he elects to forgo head coaching opportunities to come back for a second year as Nebraska's defensive coordinator. Robinson has seen his NFL stock rise in his fifth year of college football and first year under Matt Rhule, White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. He acknowledged roughly four weeks ago that he would have a tough decision to face at the end of the season on "if I'm ready to go or not" to the NFL and the next stage of his career. Maybe he is ready to go, and maybe he would be drafted in a good position in the NFL. But after long talks with the coaching staff, both sides agreed that the best decision is to give it one more year at Nebraska. “I’ve sat down with the coaches already, and we thought that it’d be in (my) best interests that I come back for another year. So I’ll be returning for a sixth year," Robinson said. “I put a lot of thought into it. I was out last winter and spring with a surgery, so I really only had two months to get ready for football. Coach Rhule and Coach Knighton kind of made a joke when we played last week that it was really Week 3 for me for football when I was playing against NIU just because that’s how far behind I was with football. And also, I just think with my dreams and aspirations to go onto the next level, I think coming back another year to really sharpen some tools and some skills that I need will really help.” “I had (the conversation) with (Rhule) on Sunday. He loved it, he was all for it. I asked him to be totally real with me, and me and him both had kind of the same points just on why I should come back. They told me they weren’t gonna convince me to come back, they wanted it to be my decision. I put a lot of thought into it, and I came back with that decision.”

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SIGN UP TODAY to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD =========================

Robinson did not go the Michael Jordan route with a simple "I'm back" message to announce his return. The Huskers' soon-to-be sixth-year veteran dove deeper into his decision to come back, saying on Tuesday that it was a long thought-out process and that he's happy with his decision. Though he said a month ago that it would be a difficult decision to make, Robinson on Tuesday said that he doesn't feel as if it's necessarily a weight off his shoulders. "I mean, I wasn’t really stressing about it that much, thinking if I was gonna go to the league or if I was gonna stay for another year," Robinson said. "It is what it is, at the end of the day, and wherever I would go I’d make sure something would happen. And if it was my time, it’s my time. If not, then so be it. There’s more to life than just football. But I love this game so much, so I’m ready to come back and keep going.” He got off to a bit of a slow start this year after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, beginning the season from scratch in a new defensive scheme with a new defensive role and then missing most of the second half against Minnesota and all of the first half against Colorado following a targeting call in the season opener versus the Gophers. Over the past five games, however, Robinson has been the most explosive and productive version of himself. He is playing the best football of his Nebraska career, and now he'll be building on that exceptional second half of the season with another full year to build himself up even more. Ultimately, the decision of the Huskers' star defensive lineman – arguably the top player on a defense ranked top 20 nationally in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense – to return is a testament to the healthy leadership and operations of the Huskers' program. “I’m really impressed with Coach Rhule and everyone on this staff," Robinson said. "I mean, he runs a tight ship, and it’s pretty sound up there. It definitely goes into (the decision), being in that environment and being able to stay for another year knowing that there’s not gonna be anything crazy going on. It’s all gonna be planned out, it’s all gonna be how it was, probably, this year.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lsMG41Rm9PVEoiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pbDBuNUZvT1RKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlcnJhbmNl IEtuaWdodG9uIChAQ29hY2hfS25pZ2h0b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfS25pZ2h0b24vc3RhdHVzLzE3MjcwMzE0Mjcy NzgyMjk3MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjEsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==