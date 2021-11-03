Two Husker volleyball commits advance in Nebraska State tournament
The Nebraska State High School championships started on Wednesday with Class B matches in the morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
No. 1-seed Norris Titans dominated No. 8 Adams Central in three sets (25-5, 25-18, 25-8). The Titans are led by Nebraska volleyball commit setter Maisie Boesiger and Head Coach Christina Boesiger, Maisie's mother.
Norris advances to the Semifinals where they will play Elkhorn North who defeated York 25-16, 26-24 and 25-12. The Wolves were led by Purdue commit Grace Heaney who had 13 kills, setter Reese Booth with 30 assists and 17 digs and libero Haylee Wolf's 15 digs.
South Dakota State volleyball commit Masa Scheierman led the Dukes with 15 kills and 19 digs.
On the South court, four-time defeating champions Omaha Skutt swept No. 7 Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-13, 25-19 and 25-8. Outside hitters Ava Heyne had 11 kills for Skutt and Morgan Burke had 12. UCF volleyball commit Abigail Schomers had 36 assists, seven digs, two kills and two blocks.
To round out the Class B quarterfinals, No. 3 Waverly swept No. 6 Grand Island Northwest 25-20, 25-18, 25-19. The Vikings are led by outside hitter and Nebraska volleyball commit Bekka Allick.
Waverly advances to play Skutt on Friday at 7 p.m. on the South Court at PBA.
Here is a breakdown of the Nebraska volleyball commits matches:
Nebraska walk-on commit Maisie Boesiger:
Boesiger is a talented setter with great vision of the court and takes advantage of holes on the other side of the court. She sent several balls over the net for a setter dump.
On one set, Boesiger set the ball with one leg in the air hovering over a teammate who was on the ground digging the ball.
Against Adams Central, Boesiger had 31 assists, 12 digs and four kills. She earned four aces off her killer serve, including three in the third set.
Norris has two talented outside hitters in Washburn commit Ella Waters and Gracie Kircher. Waters had 15 kills, two solo blocks and four digs. Kircher added 11 kills, seven solo blocks, one ace and one dig.
Boesiger ranks second in assists per set with 10.4 in Class B. She is behind Skutt's Schomers, who has 11.4 assists per set.
Boesiger has 282 digs this season behind libero Anna Jelinek who has 441.
Norris was runner-up in the 2020 Class B championship match. Skutt won their four straight Class B title with star outside hitter and current Husker Lindsay Krause at the forefront.
After a first-round beat down, Norris's chances to win a title are one step closer.
Nebraska outside hitter commit Bekka Allick:
Allick, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, had 23 kills, the most of any player in the Class B quarterfinal matches.
As a six-rotation player, Allick also had 17 digs and was targeted often by Northwest's servers when she was in the back row.
Setter Hannah Allick, Bekka's twin sister, had 36 assists, 17 digs and three kills. The connection between Hannah and Bekka is apparent as Bekka drills a ball into the court and points to her sister, giving her credit after each kill.
In the first set, Bekka spearheaded an 8-2 run by Waverly to boost the Vikings from leading by 15-14 to 23-16. Allick had five kills and a block during this span. The scoring run helped Waverly win the set 25-20.
Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said Allick is a player that is capable of taking over a match and she did just take against Northwest.
"Someone asked me a little bit ago, what does Bekka mean to your program? She's everything," Neujahr said. "She's a game-changer. She's a match changer."
Allick has 382 kills, 309 digs, 39 aces and 38 blocks on the season.
"One of our motos is to play like you have nothing to lose," Allick said after the match. "It's a mixture of knowing, I have all the freedom in the world to go try and be the best version of myself on the court."
Allick will try to do just that as No. 3 Waverly battles No. 2 Skutt on Friday at 7 p.m. at PBA in the Class B semifinals.