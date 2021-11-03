Two Husker volleyball commits advance in Nebraska State tournament

The Nebraska State High School championships started on Wednesday with Class B matches in the morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 1-seed Norris Titans dominated No. 8 Adams Central in three sets (25-5, 25-18, 25-8). The Titans are led by Nebraska volleyball commit setter Maisie Boesiger and Head Coach Christina Boesiger, Maisie's mother.

Norris advances to the Semifinals where they will play Elkhorn North who defeated York 25-16, 26-24 and 25-12. The Wolves were led by Purdue commit Grace Heaney who had 13 kills, setter Reese Booth with 30 assists and 17 digs and libero Haylee Wolf's 15 digs.

South Dakota State volleyball commit Masa Scheierman led the Dukes with 15 kills and 19 digs.

On the South court, four-time defeating champions Omaha Skutt swept No. 7 Omaha Duchesne Academy 25-13, 25-19 and 25-8. Outside hitters Ava Heyne had 11 kills for Skutt and Morgan Burke had 12. UCF volleyball commit Abigail Schomers had 36 assists, seven digs, two kills and two blocks.

To round out the Class B quarterfinals, No. 3 Waverly swept No. 6 Grand Island Northwest 25-20, 25-18, 25-19. The Vikings are led by outside hitter and Nebraska volleyball commit Bekka Allick.

Waverly advances to play Skutt on Friday at 7 p.m. on the South Court at PBA.

Here is a breakdown of the Nebraska volleyball commits matches: