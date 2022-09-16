On Wednesday, Rivals released the initial 2025 rankings featuring the Top 100 prospects in the country. The Midwest is well represented with 12 prospects featured among the talented group. Here is a closer look at the Midwest players who made the cut.

No. 2 - Bryce Underwood, QB, Belleville (MI)

The reigning national freshman of the year comes in as the No.1 quarterback and No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class. Underwood threw for close to 3,900 yards with 39 touchdowns and only four interceptions while leading his Belleville, Mich. team to a state championship. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger has the size, arm talent and intangibles to be a special player at the next level and beyond. Look for Underwood to rack up a ton of offers over the next few years, with local schools Michigan and Michigan State likely being contenders for his pledge

No. 19 - Iose Epenesa, DL, Edwardsville (IL)

The Epenesa name probably sounds familiar because he is the younger brother of former five-star Iowa recruit and current Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa. As phenomenal as his older brother was in college and is in the NFL, the younger Epenesa has a chance to be the same caliber of player. While he already has nine Power Five offers, look for Epenesa to potentially follow the family tradition of playing for the Hawkeyes.

No. 33 - Jaylen Williams, DL, Palatine (IL)

Williams comes in as the No. 33 player overall which may have raised some eyebrows because he has relatively flown under-the-radar from both a media and recruiting perspective. Don't be fooled by the lack of early exposure though because Williams is the real deal. He is big, athletic, physical and his development over the past year has been mind blowing to say he least. Williams currently has five division one offers with Minnesota and Missouri leading the group.

No. 51 - Isaiah Mozee, WR, Lee's Summit North (MO)

The 6-foot-1 receiver from Missouri has the size, speed and intangibles to be a difference maker at the college level. Mozee is the son of former Oklahoma running back Jamar Mozee who is also the head coach at his high school. Mozee already has 20 offers, and while his recruitment is wide open, look for Oklahoma and Missouri to be major contenders in his recruitment.

No. 68 - Dorian Brew, WR, Northmont (OH)

Brew first caught our attention while playing receiver at the Under Armour Camp in Ohio this past spring. He combines his next level frame with impressive athleticism and he is extremely skilled for a player of his age. While we have him listed as a receiver, he has also been impressive as a defensive back this season and he may have just as much upside on the defensive side of the ball long term. Kentucky is his biggest offer right now, but expect his recruitment to blow up in the coming months.

No. 69 - Gabe Kaminski, DL, Nazareth Academy (IL)

Kaminski burst on to the scene when Iowa offered him at the beginning of his freshman season. Tennessee, Illinois and Wisconsin soon followed suit and you only need to watch a couple of his sophomore clips to understand why he is so coveted. He is explosive off the ball, has a great frame, is extremely fluid in all of his movements and has every tool to be an impact player at the college level. Kaminski is a player with an incredibly high ceiling and he will likely become a national recruit when it is all said and done.

No. 79 - Jamarion Parker, RB, Cardinal Ritter (MO)

The all-purpose back from St. Louis is a jack of all trades and is downright dangerous with the ball in space. He can impact the game in so many ways and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Parker ran sub 11 seconds in the 100 meter dash as a freshman and that is one of many traits that has already earned him 20 offers - Many of which come from college football's elite programs.

No. 81 - Sael Reyes, DB, East St. Louis (IL)

Reyes has a chance to be a special player and he continues to get bigger, faster, stronger and better every time we see him. The 6-foot-2 safety has a great frame, can cover like a corner, tackle like a linebacker and is sneaky fast to boot. His older brother Antonio Johnson is an All-American defensive back at Texas A&M and will likely be an early round pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Reyes has a number of impressive offers, but don't be surprised if his brother attempts to sway him to A&M after Jimbo Fisher extended an offer when Reyes camped in College Station over the summer.

No. 83 - Christian Jones, LB, Omaha Westside (NE)

Jones is a highly skilled linebacker who can do a little bit of everything on the field. He has the prototypical size, can play in space, rush the passer, defend the run and his motor runs hot. While the Nebraska product's recruitment is still in its early stages, he already has offers from a number of high profile schools including Nebraska, Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kansas.

No. 86 - Dierre Hill, ATH, Vashon (MO)

Hill can do it all and he is an athlete in every sense of the word. The sophomore out of St. Louis is best known for hitting the home run as a running back, but his frame and skill-set will enable him to play multiple positions on either side of the ball in college. Hill currently has eight offers which include the likes of Missouri, Oregon, Illinois, Arkansas, Michigan and Nebraska.

No. 90 - Ryan Montgomery, QB, Findlay (OH)

Montgomery is no stranger to the recruiting scene as he was taking visits and earning offers prior to completing his freshman football season. The Ohio product has prototypical size, the ability to make every level of throw and great field vision to match. Montgomery also has an eye opening list of high caliber offers. Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame are just a few of the programs already in pursuit of his talents. The team to watch here is Ohio State as his older brother Luke Montgomery is currently committed to the Buckeyes.

No. 96 - Tre Poteat, DB, Verona (WI)