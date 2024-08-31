TV Guide: How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UTEP, all CFB Wk 1 games

Nebraska football is almost at our doorstep again as the Dylan Raiola Era begins against UTEP in Lincoln at 2:30 p.m. CT today (FOX) from Memorial Stadium. Here is the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for the non-conference matchup, plus all of the other games on the Week 1 college football slate: **********

Nebraska vs. UTEP: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time TV Channel: FOX Commentators: Jason Benetti (play by play), Brock Huard (color), Allison Williams (sideline) Streaming: YouTube TV (Link to free trial), FuboTV (Link to free trial) Radio: Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, Jessica Coody) Listen online: Huskers.com App Audio: Official Huskers App **********

Betting Info

Spread: NEB -27.5 Total: 48.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Friday, Aug. 30 **********

TV info for all CFB Week 1 games (Saturday-Monday)

Notes: >> Insider's Board member Alum-Ni deserves a MASSIVE shoutout and thank you for organizing this week's slate of games every week. >> All times Central >> Games featuring a 2024 Nebraska opponent are in bold and denoted with *** >> Sorted by Date/Time. All times Central. All rankings from AP Poll ********** BYE WEEK Ball State ********** SATURDAY - AUGUST 31 11:00 AM Austin Peay at Louisville (ACC Network) Bucknell at Navy (CBS Sports Network) #14 Clemson vs. #1 Georgia (at Atlanta) (ABC) Connecticut at Maryland (FOX Sports 1) Illinois State at #25 Iowa (Big Ten Network)*** Indiana State at Purdue (Big Ten Network)*** Kent State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU) #8 Penn State at West Virginia (FOX) Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt (ESPN)

11:45 AM Chattanooga at #15 Tennessee (SEC Network)

1:00 PM South Dakota State at #17 Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

1:30 PM Towson at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

2:00 PM Portland State at Washington State (The CW)

2:30 PM Akron at #2 Ohio State (CBS)*** Colorado State at #4 Texas (ESPN) East Tennessee State at Appalachian State (ESPN+) Eastern Michigan at Massachusetts (ESPN+) Florida International at Indiana (Big Ten Network)*** Kennesaw State at Texas-San Antonio (ESPN+) Merrimack at Air Force (CBS Sports Network) #19 Miami (FL) at Florida (ABC) Miami (OH) at Northwestern (Big Ten Network) North Dakota at Iowa State (FOX Sports 1) Ohio at Syracuse (ACC Network) Texas-El Paso at Nebraska (FOX) Western Illinois at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

3:00 PM Boise State at Georgia Southern (ESPNU)

3:15 PM Old Dominion at South Carolina (SEC Network)

4:00 PM North Texas at South Alabama (ESPN+) Stony Brook at Marshall (ESPN+) UC-Davis at California (ESPN+)

5:00 PM Campbell at Liberty (ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State (ESPN+) Norfolk State at East Carolina (ESPN+) Richmond at Virginia (ESPN+)

5:30 PM Idaho State at Oregon State (The CW)

6:00 PM Bethune-Cookman at South Florida (ESPN+) Central Arkansas at Arkansas State (ESPN+) Furman at #6 Mississippi (ESPN+) Nevada at Troy (ESPN+) North Alabama at Memphis (ESPN+) Sam Houston State at Rice (ESPN+) Tarleton State at Baylor (ESPN+) Tennessee-Martin at #18 Kansas State (ESPN+) Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee State (ESPN+) UNLV at Houston (FOX Sports 1) Western Kentucky at #5 Alabama (ESPN)

6:30 PM Abilene Christian at Texas Tech (ESPN+) Alabama A&M at Auburn (ESPN+) Fresno State at #9 Michigan (NBC) Idaho at #3 Oregon (Big Ten Network) #7 Notre Dame at #20 Texas A&M (ABC) UCLA at Hawaii (CBS)***

6:45 PM Southern Mississippi at Kentucky (SEC Network)

7:00 PM Georgia State at Georgia Tech (ACC Network) Grambling at Louisiana-Lafayette (ESPN+) Houston Christian at Southern Methodist (ESPN+) James Madison at Charlotte (ESPNU) Lamar at Texas State (ESPN+) Nicholls State at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+) Robert Morris at Utah State (No TV) Southern Illinois at BYU (ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego State (truTV)

8:00 PM Southeast Missouri State at New Mexico State (ESPN+)

9:30 PM New Mexico at #21 Arizona (ESPN) Wyoming at Arizona State (FOX Sports 1)

10:00 PM Weber State at Washington (Big Ten Network)

SUNDAY - SEPTEMBER 1 6:30 PM #23 USC vs. #13 LSU (at Las Vegas) (ABC)***

MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 2 6:30 PM Boston College at #10 Florida State (ESPN) **********

MORE MATCHUP INFO: NEBRASKA-UTEP

Tale of the Tape

HUSKERS: Record: 0-0, 0-0 Big Ten Last Game: vs. Iowa (L, 13-10 in 2023) Head Coach: Matt Rhule Career/NU Record: 52-50 (9th Year)/5-7 (2nd Year) vs. UTEP: First meeting ********** MINERS: Record: 0-0, 0-0 Conference USA Last Game: vs. No. 22 Liberty (L, 42-28 in 2023) Head Coach: Scotty Walden Career/UTEP Record: 34-20 (7th Year)/0-0 (1st Year) vs. Nebraska: First meeting ********** SERIES HISTORY: All-Time Series: First all-time meeting At Lincoln: N/A Last Game: N/A Win Streak: N/A **********

Fast Facts

Nebraska has 14-3 record in August

>> Saturday's season opener will mark the 18th August game in the history of Nebraska football. The Huskers are playing an August game for the fourth straight season but are looking for their first win in the month since 2019, which is also the last year Nebraska opened a season at home. >> Nebraska is 14-3 all-time in the month of August. NU is a perfect 12-0 against non-conference opponents in the month and is also a perfect 10-0 at Memorial Stadium in August. >> The Huskers have lost their last three August games. Those three losses came by a combined 14 points, with each game on the road or at a neutral site against a Big Ten opponent. **********

Huskers History in season openers

>> Nebraska has an impressive history in season openers. The Huskers have won 98 of their 134 season openers, winning their first game 75 percent of the time while posting a 98-31-5 record. NU is opening a season at home for the first time since 2019. Since 1980, Nebraska has lost only twice when playing its season opener at home (1986 and 2015). >> Season opener record: 98-31-5 (.750) >> At home: 85-14-3 (.848) >> Biggest win: 117-0 vs. Kearney St. (1911) >> Biggest loss: 54-0 at Minnesota (1943) >> Longest winning streak: 29 (1986-2014) >> Longest losing streak: 6 (1942-47) **********

Nine Huskers earn spots on Preseason Watch Lists

>> Nine Nebraska players made a preseason watch list for a major national award this summer. >> True freshman WR Jacory Barney Jr. was named to the watch list for The Jet Award, presented to the nation's top returner. The award is named after Husker Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers. >> OT Bryce Benhart was one of 75 linemen named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. Benhart was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection as Nebraska's starting right tackle in 2023. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation's best interior lineman. >> P Brian Buschini, the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year, was one of 33 punters named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best punter. >> TE Thomas Fidone was one of 48 tight ends named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's best tight end. Fidone led Nebraska with four touchdown catches in 2024, the most by a Husker tight end since 2010. >> SAF Isaac Gifford was honored for his work on the field and in the community with an appointment to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Gifford led Nebraska with 86 tackles while earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades. Off the field, he earned a Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award in 2024 and was named to both the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship teams. >> DL Nash Hutmacher was one of 90 players - and 37 defensive linemen - named to the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Hutmacher was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection last season. >> QB Dylan Raiola was named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list. >> WR Isaiah Neyor was one of 93 players named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list. The award is presented to the top offensive player who played high school or college football in Texas. >> OL Ben Scott, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection in 2023, was one of 40 centers named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. The Rimington Trophy - named after former Husker center Dave Rimington - is presented annually to the nation's top center. **********

NOTES & HIGHLIGHTS

Recapping Huskers' 2023 season

>> Nebraska finished with a 5-7 record in Matt Rhule's first season in 2023. Four of the seven losses were by three points with a fifth loss by a touchdown in overtime. Due to injuries, Nebraska used three different starting quarterbacks in its five one-score losses. >> Nebraska had the program's fewest penalty yards per game (42.8) since 1998. >> The Huskers ranked among the nation's 15 most-improved teams in rushing offense, rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense. Nebraska had the nation's No. 2 most-improved rush defense, the No. 3 most-improved total defense and the No. 10 most-improved scoring defense. Offensively, the Huskers had the 14th most-improved rushing attack from the 2022 to the 2023 season. >> Nebraska posted its best statistical rushing defense, total defense and scoring defense since joining the Big Ten in 2011. The Huskers allowed their fewest points per game (18.3) since 2010, their fewest yards per game (303.5) since 2009 and their fewest rushing yards per game (92.9) since 1999. >> NU ranked eighth nationally in rushing defense, 11th nationally in total defense and 13th nationally in scoring defense in 2023. The Huskers posted their highest national ranking in rushing defense since 1999 and best national ranking in total and scoring defense since 2010. >> Nebraska held eight opponents to 14 or fewer points in 2023, a first for the program since the 2009 season, when the Huskers led the nation in scoring defense. >> The Huskers held six of their 12 opponents in 2023 to fewer than 300 total yards, while also limiting eight of 12 opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards. >> Nebraska totaled its most sacks (32) since 2014 and most tackles for loss (76) since 2016. >> Offensively, the Huskers ranked second in the Big Ten in rushing last season (176.8 ypg). >> Nebraska also had one of the best big-play offenses in the Big Ten. The Huskers ranked second in the Big Ten with eight plays of 50 yards or longer in 2023 while leading the league in rushes of 40 yards or longer, 60 yards or longer and 70 yards or longer. >> From a special teams standpoint, Nebraska ranked third nationally with four blocked kicks in 2023. The Huskers recorded their most blocked kicks since the 2014 season. **********

Huskers leaning on veteran OL

>> The most experienced unit on the Nebraska team is the offensive line. Husker offensive linemen have combined to play in 224 career games with 153 career starts entering this season. >> According to research compiled by West Virginia's Mike Montoro, Nebraska's 153 combined offensive line starts ranks as the fifth-most in the country entering the 2024 season. Husker offensive linemen have also combined for 224 career games played, a total that ranks ninth nationally entering the season. >> Benhart, a member of the Outland Trophy watch list, leads the way with 41 career starts, starting 41 of Nebraska's 44 games at right tackle the past four seasons. Benhart's 41 career starts are tied with Jeremiah Sirles for the most starts by an offensive lineman in program history. >> OT Turner Corcoran has started 31 games for the Huskers with 26 starts at left tackle, three starts at left guard and two starts at right tackle. Corcoran had started 30 consecutive games before suffering a season-ending injury against Northwestern last season. >> Scott returns for his second season as Nebraska's starting center. A member of the Rimington Trophy watch list, Scott started 11 games for the Huskers last season, and he has made 39 career starts including his three seasons at Arizona State. >> Bolstering the line is the addition of transfer Micah Mazzccua. An interior O-lineman, Mazzccua has started 21 games in his career, including 11 starts at right guard for Florida in 2023 and 10 starts at Baylor in 2022. >> OT Teddy Prochazka has started 11 games for Nebraska, but he will miss the 2024 campaign after suffering an injury during fall camp. The injury marked the third time in four seasons that Prochazka has suffered a season-ending injury. >> OG Justin Evans (five starts), OG Henry Lutovsky (four starts) and OL Joey Mancino (one start) have also started at least one game on the Nebraska offensive line. **********

Transfers add experience to Nebraska roster

>> During the offseason, Nebraska added 60 newcomers to its roster. That number includes a large freshman class of 48, but adding experience to the roster are 12 first-year transfers. >> Six of Nebraska's 12 first-year transfers are FBS transfers with three junior college transfers, two FCS transfers and one NAIA transfer. >> The group of six FBS transfers all came from Power Conference programs. The six players have combined for 160 games played and 81 starts in their careers. Five transfers have started at least 13 games in their careers. >> LB Stefon Thompson played in 36 games with 21 starts at linebacker for Syracuse. He enters the season with 169 career tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Thompson owns the most tackles, TFLs and sacks of any Husker on the 2024 roster. >> Mazzccua started 21 games on the offensive lines at Baylor and Florida. In 2022 at Baylor, PFF ranked Mazzccua as the best run-blocker in the Big 12 and the 15th-best run blocker in the country. >> CB Ceyair Wright made 15 starts at cornerback for USC in 2022 and 2023. He totaled 41 tackles as a Trojan with 1.0 tackle for loss, one interception and five pass breakups. >> Neyor has started 13 games in his career. He was a second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2021 at Wyoming before spending two seasons at Texas. Neyor has caught 53 passes for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. Neyor ranks second to fellow first-year transfer Jahmal Banks in career receptions, career receiving yards and career receiving touchdowns among all active Huskers. >> Banks played in 43 games with 11 starts at Wake Forest before transferring to Nebraska. Banks totaled 107 receptions for 1,404 yards and 13 touchdowns as a Demon Deacon. He owns the most career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns of any Husker on the 2024 roster. >> RB Dante Dowdell spent one season at Oregon before transferring to Nebraska. Dowdell had 17 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown in 2023 for a Duck team that went 12-2 and ranked second nationally in total offense and scoring offense. **********

Numbers to Know