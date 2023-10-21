TV Guide: How to watch, stream, listen to No. 1 Wisconsin vs No. 2 Nebraska
The biggest game of the college volleyball season is finally here. No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Nebraska tips off at 7 p.m. today at the Devaney Center.
Here's the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for tonight's matchup between the two undefeated juggernauts.
No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 2 Nebraska: How to watch, stream, listen
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Larry Punteney and Emily Ehman)
Streaming: Hulu + Live Sports, FuboTV
Radio: Husker Radio Network (John Baylor, Lauren Cook West)
Listen online: Huskers.com
App Audio: Official Huskers App
Hulu + Live Sports: $70/month subscription for live TV bundle (with ads) that gives you access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBS Network, NBC, ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+ subscription.
Fubo TV: $75/month subscription for access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS Network, ABC, ACC Network SEC Network and Pac-12 Network, plus over 100 live channels. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial period.
Tale of the Tape
NEBRASKA:
Record: 18-0, 9-0 B1G
Last Game: at Northwestern (W, 3-0 sweep)
Rankings: No. 2
Coach: John Cook
Career/NU record: 835-171 (31st) / 674-98 (24th)
vs. Wisconsin: 9-12
WISCONSIN:
Record: 18-0, 9-0 B1G
Last game: vs. Ohio State (W, 3-0 sweep)
Rankings: No. 1
Coach: Kelly Sheffield
Career/UW record: 552-169 / 280-57
vs. Nebraska: 14-4
SERIES HISTORY:
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 19-13-1
In Lincoln: Nebraska leads 10-4
As Big Ten Foes: Wisconsin leads 12-6
Win Streak: Wisconsin, 10 games
NO. 1 VS. NO. 2 HISTORY
>>> Saturday is believed to be the 42nd time No. 1 has played No. 2, including the 33rd time in the regular season. It’s the first 1-2 matchup since Nebraska-Stanford in 2019.
>>> Saturday will be the 16th time No. 1 has played No. 2 in a conference matchup. It’s the first since Nebraska-Minnesota in 2016.
>>> The No. 1 team is 28-13 all-time in 1 vs. 2 matchups.
>>> The last four 1 vs. 2 matchups, including this Saturday's match, have all involved Nebraska.
>>> Saturday will be the fifth time a 1 vs. 2 matchup has been played in the state of Nebraska.
>>> The 1 vs. 2 matchup has resulted in a sweep (15 times) more times than it has gone five sets (nine times)
>>> Current Big Ten teams have been involved in 17 of the 42 all-time 1 vs. 2 matchups (including each of the last six times and 11 of the last 14 times).
>>> Current and future Big Ten teams (including USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon) have been involved in 33 of the 42 all-time 1 vs. 2 matchups (including each of the last nine times and 22 of the last 23 times).
>>> This will be the sixth time Nebraska has been involved in a 1 vs. 2 matchup. The Huskers are 2-3 all-time in 1-2 matches.
|Date
|Result
|
August 26, 1995
|
No. 1 Stanford 3, No. 2 Nebraska 1
|
December 16, 2006
|
No. 1 Nebraska 3, No. 2 Stanford 1
|
August 27, 2016
|
No. 1 Nebraska 3, No. 2 Texas 0
|
November 23, 2016
|
No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 1 Nebraska 2
|
September 18, 2019
|
No. 2 Stanford 3, No. 1 Nebraska 1