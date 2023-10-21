Here's the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for tonight's matchup between the two undefeated juggernauts.

The biggest game of the college volleyball season is finally here. No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Nebraska tips off at 7 p.m. today at the Devaney Center.

Fubo TV: $75/month subscription for access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS Network, ABC, ACC Network SEC Network and Pac-12 Network, plus over 100 live channels. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial period.

Hulu + Live Sports: $70/month subscription for live TV bundle (with ads) that gives you access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBS Network, NBC, ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+ subscription.

>>> Saturday is believed to be the 42nd time No. 1 has played No. 2, including the 33rd time in the regular season. It’s the first 1-2 matchup since Nebraska-Stanford in 2019.

>>> Saturday will be the 16th time No. 1 has played No. 2 in a conference matchup. It’s the first since Nebraska-Minnesota in 2016.

>>> The No. 1 team is 28-13 all-time in 1 vs. 2 matchups.

>>> The last four 1 vs. 2 matchups, including this Saturday's match, have all involved Nebraska.

>>> Saturday will be the fifth time a 1 vs. 2 matchup has been played in the state of Nebraska.

>>> The 1 vs. 2 matchup has resulted in a sweep (15 times) more times than it has gone five sets (nine times)

>>> Current Big Ten teams have been involved in 17 of the 42 all-time 1 vs. 2 matchups (including each of the last six times and 11 of the last 14 times).

>>> Current and future Big Ten teams (including USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon) have been involved in 33 of the 42 all-time 1 vs. 2 matchups (including each of the last nine times and 22 of the last 23 times).

>>> This will be the sixth time Nebraska has been involved in a 1 vs. 2 matchup. The Huskers are 2-3 all-time in 1-2 matches.