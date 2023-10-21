News More News
TV Guide: How to watch, stream, listen to No. 1 Wisconsin vs No. 2 Nebraska

Geoff Exstrom • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer

The biggest game of the college volleyball season is finally here. No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 2 Nebraska tips off at 7 p.m. today at the Devaney Center.

Here's the TV, streaming and radio information to prepare you for tonight's matchup between the two undefeated juggernauts.

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Larry Punteney and Emily Ehman)

Streaming: Hulu + Live Sports, FuboTV

Radio: Husker Radio Network (John Baylor, Lauren Cook West)

Listen online: Huskers.com

App Audio: Official Huskers App

Hulu + Live Sports: $70/month subscription for live TV bundle (with ads) that gives you access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBS Network, NBC, ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPN+ in addition to Disney+ subscription.

Fubo TV: $75/month subscription for access to Big Ten Network, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS Network, ABC, ACC Network SEC Network and Pac-12 Network, plus over 100 live channels. Fubo offers a 7-day free trial period.

ESSENTIAL READS FROM INSIDE NEBRASKA:

>>> 1 Wisconsin vs 2 Nebraska: Previewing the biggest match of the CVB season

>>> Exstrom: Time for Nebraska volleyball to prove this group is different

Tale of the Tape

NEBRASKA:

Record: 18-0, 9-0 B1G

Last Game: at Northwestern (W, 3-0 sweep)

Rankings: No. 2

Coach: John Cook

Career/NU record: 835-171 (31st) / 674-98 (24th)

vs. Wisconsin: 9-12


WISCONSIN:

Record: 18-0, 9-0 B1G

Last game: vs. Ohio State (W, 3-0 sweep)

Rankings: No. 1

Coach: Kelly Sheffield

Career/UW record: 552-169 / 280-57

vs. Nebraska: 14-4


SERIES HISTORY:

All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 19-13-1

In Lincoln: Nebraska leads 10-4

As Big Ten Foes: Wisconsin leads 12-6

Win Streak: Wisconsin, 10 games

NO. 1 VS. NO. 2 HISTORY

>>> Saturday is believed to be the 42nd time No. 1 has played No. 2, including the 33rd time in the regular season. It’s the first 1-2 matchup since Nebraska-Stanford in 2019.

>>> Saturday will be the 16th time No. 1 has played No. 2 in a conference matchup. It’s the first since Nebraska-Minnesota in 2016.

>>> The No. 1 team is 28-13 all-time in 1 vs. 2 matchups.

>>> The last four 1 vs. 2 matchups, including this Saturday's match, have all involved Nebraska.

>>> Saturday will be the fifth time a 1 vs. 2 matchup has been played in the state of Nebraska.

>>> The 1 vs. 2 matchup has resulted in a sweep (15 times) more times than it has gone five sets (nine times)

>>> Current Big Ten teams have been involved in 17 of the 42 all-time 1 vs. 2 matchups (including each of the last six times and 11 of the last 14 times).

>>> Current and future Big Ten teams (including USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon) have been involved in 33 of the 42 all-time 1 vs. 2 matchups (including each of the last nine times and 22 of the last 23 times).

>>> This will be the sixth time Nebraska has been involved in a 1 vs. 2 matchup. The Huskers are 2-3 all-time in 1-2 matches.

Nebraska's record in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matches
Date Result

August 26, 1995

No. 1 Stanford 3, No. 2 Nebraska 1

December 16, 2006

No. 1 Nebraska 3, No. 2 Stanford 1

August 27, 2016

No. 1 Nebraska 3, No. 2 Texas 0

November 23, 2016

No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 1 Nebraska 2

September 18, 2019

No. 2 Stanford 3, No. 1 Nebraska 1
