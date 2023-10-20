Nebraska volleyball squares off with Wisconsin tomorrow night in the most anticipated game of the year in college volleyball. It's No. 1 vs. No. 2. It's a battle of the unbeatens. It's a national showdown between the top-ranked Badgers (18-0) and the second-ranked Huskers (18-0). And it's getting the Saturday night primetime treatment (7 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) from the Devaney Center in Lincoln.