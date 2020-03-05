Coming in as a loser of its past 14 games and a 17-point underdog at No. 19 Michigan on Thursday night, Nebraska was already facing daunting odds to get its first win in nearly two months.

Things then somehow got even worse when it was announced an hour before tip-off that standout point guard Cam Mack had been suspended for the game for a violation of team rules.

As expected, things did not go well once again for the Huskers in an 82-58 defeat that was close for a half and then quickly went off the rails.

Nebraska committed a season-high 22 turnovers and let a four-point halftime deficit explode into getting outscored 50-30 after the break, as the 24-point final margin was NU’s most lopsided loss of the season.

The Huskers fell to 7-23 on year and 2-17 in Big Ten play, while Michigan picked up an important win for its NCAA Tournament resume on its Senior Night and improved to 19-11, 10-9.

“Obviously you don’t have to look much further than the turnovers tonight with 22 of them,” head coach Fred Hoiberg told the Husker Sports Network. “I thought for the first half – we had 12 turnovers at halftime, and I really thought we went out there and competed through that and hung in there and kept competing…

“Then the second half we came out, and kind of the same old story with second halves.”

The Wolverines got things going right off the bat by opening the game on an 11-2 run, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Jervay Green pulled Nebraska within 21-18 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

The Huskers switched to a 2-3 zone that forced UM to miss 12 of its next 14 shots and allowed the Huskers to go on a 10-2 run and cut the deficit down to 23-22.

From there on, however, Nebraska would score just six more points with five turnovers over the final 6:52 of the first half and trailed 32-28 at halftime.

The Huskers held Michigan to 34.2 percent shooting and held a 24-18 rebounding advantage in the first half, but they also committed 12 turnovers that resulted in 12 Wolverine points.

“We just couldn’t recover from those turnovers, and that was the story all night long,” Hoiberg said.

Michigan again sprinted out of the gates with a 21-6 run to start the second half, which was aided by four Nebraska turnovers in the first three minutes.

That would be all the Wolverines would need to coast to the victory from there, as the Huskers never got any closer than 13 points and UM led by as many as 27 before all was said and done

Michigan shot 59 percent from the field in the second half and scored 24 points off of Nebraska’s 22 turnovers.

“We had a stretch where we just went crazy in the second half and trying to drive into seams and trying to go one-on-one,” Hoiberg said. “When we had movement, we had some pretty good possessions, but just not enough of them.

"We just kind of lost our minds there for a stretch and tried to get it all back at once, and that’s when we’ve had our issues this year.”

Haanif Cheatham had a game-high 19 points and five rebounds while Dachon Burke scored 16, but they were the only Huskers in double figures. The Wolverines, on the other hand, had five players with 10 or more points, led by 18 and 10 rebounds from Isaiah Livers.

The Huskers will wrap up the regular season on Sunday when they travel to take on Minnesota for a noon CT tip on Big Ten Network.