Nebraska landed its third verbal commitment for the Class of 2020 on Saturday from Turner Corcoran. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Rivals100 offensive tackle out Lawrence (Kan.) Free State committed to the Huskers on Saturday during an unofficial visit for the Red-White Spring Game. He picked NU over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Kansas State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin among others. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Corcoran means for Nebraska.

Rivals100 OT Turner Corcoran committed to Nebraska on Saturday at the Red-White Spring Game. Nate Clouse

1. Nebraska secured a commitment from one of its top overall targets in the class of 2020 at a position of great need. Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran was a target this coaching staff had identified very early on and they recruited about as hard as anyone in the 2020 class. You have to tip your hat to the job the coaching staff did with Corcoran, especially Ryan Held, Greg Austin and Scott Frost. 2. Recruiting the 500-mile radius has been a major priority for the Nebraska coaching staff and they landed the top-ranked player in the state of Kansas and arguably the top player in the region in Corcoran. He had visited Lincoln almost 10 times over the last year and the staff had been by his school almost every time they could over the last 18 months or so. His commitment now gives the Huskers two players inside the top 50 overall in the nation, both of which come from inside the 500-mile radius. 3. There are few true left tackle prospects out there and Corcoran is one of them. He has all of the tools to be a dominant player at the next level. His commitment gives the Huskers a great piece to build around as they look to add to a great haul of offensive linemen they signed in the 2019 class.

4. Corcoran is a tremendous athlete with great size and length that projects well to the next level. He has great bend and feet to play on the edge, but could also probably play about anywhere on the offensive line. Landing a commitment from a player with that type of ability is invaluable. 5. I like the fact that Corcoran is a devastating blocker in the run game. He plays with good pad level and leverage. Once he locks on to a defender they are usually ending up on their back as Corcoran is great at finishing blocks. 6. Finding offensive linemen from the Midwest that are natural pass blockers can be difficult, but Corcoran fits the bill there, too. He has a great punch at the point of attack and can anchor when he needs to. He will need to refine his game, obviously. However, he has all of the tools to be a great lineman in the Big Ten. 7. Corcoran is a true competitor and winner. His Free State football team has been on the the best in the state of Kansas during his high school career and he's even played a big role on Free State's basketball team in the past. He's a smart kid that is a true leader on and off of the field which are the exact intangible qualities the Nebraska coaching staff is looking for as they take the Huskers to the next step under Frost. Corcoran is the type of commitment that will be a good peer recruiter for the Huskers and someone that will carry a lot of weight when talking with other prospects. Nebraska has now landed three of their top overall targets in its 2020 class with Corcoran, QB Logan Smothers and WR Zavier Betts.



8. 2020 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 7/26/2018 - Logan Smothers - QB - 6-foot-1, 180 - Athens, Ala. - 3 Stars 2. 4/3/2019 - Zavier Betts - WR - 6-foot-3, 190 - Bellevue, Neb. - 4 Stars 3. 4/13/2019 - Turner Corcoran - OT - 6-foot-6, 270 - Lawrence, Kan. - 4 Stars

9. 2020 Commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 1 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?